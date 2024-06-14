Konni Eclipsed bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Konni Eclipsed bundle is the latest addition to the in-game store for Warzone and MW3. This affordable bundle offers everything you'd expect from a premium offering, including an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprints, and other cosmetics. Themed around the antagonist organization Konni, led by Makarov, this dark-themed bundle provides exceptional value.

This article will offer a comprehensive overview of all the items included in the Konni Eclipsed bundle, its pricing, and whether it’s worth purchasing for Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Konni Eclipsed bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Konni Eclipsed bundle in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is priced at 1600 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to roughly $15.

Trending

Konni Eclipsed bundle price (Image via Activision)

To add this bundle to your collection, follow these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

section. Locate the bundle. Select and purchase it.

Before making the purchase, make sure you have sufficient COD Points. If you're short on funds, visit platform-specific stores to acquire the required amount.

Here is the list of all the CoD Points packs along with their real-money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What's included in the Konni Eclipsed bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The bundle includes six items, featuring two weapon blueprints with subtle designs. Both blueprints are fully customized and have unique animations in the magazines.

Zavesa Enigma Operator Skin (image via Activision)

The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:

Zavesa Enigma Operator Skin

Enigma Operator Skin Blackout SVA 545 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

SVA 545 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Furtive Night Riverter shotgun Weapon Blueprint

Riverter shotgun Weapon Blueprint Snakes and Daggers Large Decal

Large Decal Konni's Mascot Sticker

Sticker Brand Loyalty Large Decal

Upon purchase, all these items will be available and accessible across both titles.

Is the Konni Eclipsed bundle in Warzone and MW3 worth buying?

The bundle is worth buying due to its low price and great items. However, it will not give you extraordinary designs that stand out in lobbies. Even though the weapon blueprints are simple, since the blueprint is available for the SVA 545 AR, which is currently a meta choice, it supports the bundle's purchase.

If you are looking for something more distinct, you shouldn't opt for this bundle. However, if you are a fan of Makarov's organization Konni, go for it.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: