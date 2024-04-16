Best SVA 545 loadout Warzone (Season 3)

The optimal SVA 545 loadout for Warzone Season 3 will enable you to perform better on the battlefield. One of the highest-picked weapons in the past few Seasons, the SVA 545 remains relevant in Warzone Season 3's meta. With extremely high damage and a fast TTK speed, this assault rifle surpasses most of its competition and is regarded as a meta-tier AR by most players.

This article will explore one of the best SVA 545 loadouts for Warzone Season 3 and provide you with a list of the most suitable attachments and equipment to pair with it.

Best SVA 545 Warzone loadout Attachment

SVA 545 loadout attachments for Warzone (Image via Activision)

Recommended loadout

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

The STV Precision Barrel improves the SVA 545's accuracy and damage range. This attachment bumps up the bullet velocity while improving weapon stability.

With the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, you can remain hidden on enemy radars, allowing you to make your move undetected. This attachment lets players use the element of surprise, enabling them to knock out enemies without disclosing their position.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip will provide you with an improved ADS (aim-down-sight) speed and help you control this gun's recoil better. Known for its erratic recoil, the SVA 545 is significantly easier to handle with this attachment in use.

The 60 Round Mag will provide Operators with a higher magazine capacity and help them reload faster. A major benefit of bigger magazine sizes is the ability to take several enemies down without having to reload constantly.

Our choice of optic is the Corio Eaglesye 2.5x. However, if you feel comfortable using another option in this category, feel free to do so.

With these attachments equipped, you can build one of the best meta SVA 545 loadout in Warzone Season 3.

Best MCW Warzone loadout perks and equipment

Here are the best perks and equipment you can use with the aforementioned SVA 545 loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: High Alert

High Alert Perk 4: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock SVA 545 in Warzone

All it takes to unlock the SVA 545 in Warzone is reaching level 4 in Warzone. This can be easily done by playing a few matches.

Best alternative to SVA 545 in Warzone

MCW Conversion Kit loadout (Image via Activision)

The MCW is a great alternative to the SVA 545 loadout. If you're going to use this gun, it's recommended that you go for the MCW Conversion Kit loadout, which transforms the weapon into a highly effective SMG for close-range engagements.

Pros and cons of the SVA 545

Pros Cons Outclasses other assault rifles in terms of damage output. Suffers from low mobility speeds. Highly effective in medium to long-range engagements. Is eclipsed by faster TTK assault rifles when it comes to medium-range combat.



FAQs on best SVA 545 loadout for Warzone

Q1) What is the best scope for SVA 545?

Answer: The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is the best scope for the SVA 545.

Q2) Is the SVA 545 meta in Warzone?

Answer: Yes, the SVA 545 is meta in Warzone Season 3.

Q3) What level do you unlock the SVA 545?

Answer: You can unlock the SVA 545 at player level 4.

