Best SVA 545 loadout Warzone (Season 3)

The optimal SVA 545 loadout for Warzone Season 3 will enable you to perform better on the battlefield. One of the highest-picked weapons in the past few Seasons, the SVA 545 remains relevant in Warzone Season 3's meta. With extremely high damage and a fast TTK speed, this assault rifle surpasses most of its competition and is regarded as a meta-tier AR by most players.
This article will explore one of the best SVA 545 loadouts for Warzone Season 3 and provide you with a list of the most suitable attachments and equipment to pair with it.
Best SVA 545 Warzone loadout Attachment
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: STV Precision Barrel
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
The STV Precision Barrel improves the SVA 545's accuracy and damage range. This attachment bumps up the bullet velocity while improving weapon stability.
With the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, you can remain hidden on enemy radars, allowing you to make your move undetected. This attachment lets players use the element of surprise, enabling them to knock out enemies without disclosing their position.
The Bruen Heavy Support Grip will provide you with an improved ADS (aim-down-sight) speed and help you control this gun's recoil better. Known for its erratic recoil, the SVA 545 is significantly easier to handle with this attachment in use.
The 60 Round Mag will provide Operators with a higher magazine capacity and help them reload faster. A major benefit of bigger magazine sizes is the ability to take several enemies down without having to reload constantly.
Our choice of optic is the Corio Eaglesye 2.5x. However, if you feel comfortable using another option in this category, feel free to do so.
With these attachments equipped, you can build one of the best meta SVA 545 loadout in Warzone Season 3.
Best MCW Warzone loadout perks and equipment
Here are the best perks and equipment you can use with the aforementioned SVA 545 loadout in Warzone Season 3:
- Perk 1: Quick Fix
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: High Alert
- Perk 4: Fast Hands
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
How to unlock SVA 545 in Warzone
All it takes to unlock the SVA 545 in Warzone is reaching level 4 in Warzone. This can be easily done by playing a few matches.
Best alternative to SVA 545 in Warzone
The MCW is a great alternative to the SVA 545 loadout. If you're going to use this gun, it's recommended that you go for the MCW Conversion Kit loadout, which transforms the weapon into a highly effective SMG for close-range engagements.
Pros and cons of the SVA 545
FAQs on best SVA 545 loadout for Warzone
Q1) What is the best scope for SVA 545?
Answer: The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is the best scope for the SVA 545.
Q2) Is the SVA 545 meta in Warzone?
Answer: Yes, the SVA 545 is meta in Warzone Season 3.
Q3) What level do you unlock the SVA 545?
Answer: You can unlock the SVA 545 at player level 4.