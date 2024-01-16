Meta Sniper Pistol is "broken" in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies players have recently discovered a game-changing enhancement for one of the most potent weapons in their arsenal — the TYR Pistol. Equipped with a powerful aftermarket part that transforms it into a sniper rifle, this versatile sidearm has become a force to be reckoned with in the current Zombies meta.

In this article, we'll look into the various aspects of this newfound firearm and test its efficiency against formidable bosses like the Storm Caller and the Abomination in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies new overpowered sidearm

The Meta Sniper Pistol's transformation into a sniper rifle is accompanied by adding a 9x sniper scope, elevating its range and precision. In tests within tier-one areas, the results are promising. Even at a distance of 20 meters, the two-shot capability showcases the potential of this upgraded weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Testing the waters in the higher-tier zones

As players move into higher-tiered zones, the pistol's performance will certainly remain impressive. The addition of High Grain rounds will enhance the damage range significantly, making it a formidable choice against both regular zombies and tougher enemies. The effectiveness of the sniper variant against armored zombies and Manglers remains high, even in tier-three zones.

Snake Shot ammo effectiveness

Players might be curious about the Snake Shot variant and how much damage it dishes out. While the Snake Shot proves to be powerful in close encounters, the sniper version maintains its superiority at longer distances, emphasizing the importance of understanding the weapon's dynamics in different scenarios.

The bullets drop off at a certain distance with the Snake Shot variant, and the weapon isn't as effective at distances beyond 25 meters without the sniper mod.

Boss battles and beyond

The Meta Sniper Pistol's prowess is further demonstrated in boss battles against the Storm caller and other higher-tier zombies. The sniper variant showcases its ability to handle armored enemies efficiently, demonstrating its potential in crucial encounters. Once it's pack-a-punched along with some perks, the pistol's performance gets optimized, with Manglers being downed after five headshots.

A Disciple isn't as tough when the weapon is upgraded to Pack-a-punch level 1 or level 2. To take a Storm caller zombie down easily, it's advised to upgrade the weapon to Pack-a-punch level 3 and legendary. With the Deadshot Daquiri perk, even a Storm caller can be downed in two clips or 10 bullets to the head.

Once the weapon is upgraded to Pack-a-punch level 3 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, even a Mangler can be taken down with two well-placed shots. A Mimic fares similarly against this overpowered weapon, while an Abomination is a bit tougher as the mobility drops when wielding this gun.

Challenges and build recommendations

There are certain challenges accompanying this weapon, including a glitched rear grip attachment. However, adding a laser for improved accuracy fixes it. Despite the glitch, the Meta Sniper Pistol remains a top-tier weapon with the right attachments. Here are the recommended attachments for the TYR:

Heinrichter Hybrid Scope

Ullr's Fury Trigger action

Jak Beholder Rifle Kit

High Grain rounds

Eir's respite/Any Laser attachment

The Meta Sniper Pistol has emerged as a game-changer in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Its versatility, coupled with the sniper overhaul, provides players with a formidable option for dispatching zombies and challenging bosses alike, making it an essential addition to any zombie slayer's loadout.