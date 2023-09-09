Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle gets a massive discount: New price, where to buy, and more

The Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle got a huge discount just ahead of MW3's release. It originally launched back on October 28, 2023, alongside MW2. At launch, the bundle was available for a price of $559.99. However, it was hard to come by due to supply shortage issues for PlayStation consoles. Once that was resolved, the prices dropped to $539 until now.

PlayStation 5's fast SSD and improved hardware allow MW2 to showcase its best in terms of visual fidelity and framerates. Taking advantage of the improved audio processing unit in the console and the new audio engine of the game, MW2 shines on the system.

Moreover, the controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers create immersion in this Call of Duty title like never before.

What is the price of the Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle?

Price of the Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle discussed (Image via Sony)

Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle is currently being sold for $489 (original price $539). That is a $50 or roughly 10% discount on the usual price. Note that this discount is time-limited. Users wanting to get a hold of the bundle can purchase it at the discounted price only between September 6, 2023, to September 30, 2023.

Where to buy the Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle?

The Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle is currently available on the official PlayStation Direct store. Here's everything that's included with the bundle:

PlayStation 5 console

DualSense wireless controller

DualSense USB charging cable

Call of Duty: MW2 Cross-Gen Bundle full game voucher/download code

Astro's Playroom

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

Printed materials

To redeem MW2 and download it, you will need to have a stable internet connection. Moreover, to access the multiplayer modes, you must have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus.

That covers everything that there is to know about the MW2 PlayStation 5 bundle. With Modern Warfare 3 right around the corner, it might just be the perfect time to invest in a brand-new console.

As MW3 will integrate progression with its prequel, getting the bundle now will give you a head start when it goes live. Moreover, the beta for Modern Warfare 3 goes live for PlayStation users first.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.