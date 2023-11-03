Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 7 "Crash Site" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Crash Site is the seventh mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign that requires you to play as Farah, the founding member and the commander of the ULF (Urzikstan Liberation Force). This mission requires infiltration of a Russian airplane crash site to find evidence that will safeguard the ULF from being framed.

While continuing through the operation, you come across important video footage of a former ULF soldier named Samara, who was wearing a suicide vest and carrying a gun inside the airplane.

In this article, we will guide you on how to effectively complete the "Crash Site" mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 7 "Crash Site" walkthrough

First objective (Image via Activision)

The mission begins with a cinematic cutscene featuring Farah and Alex riding on their dirt bikes toward the Russian Airline crash site near the Urzikstan Border. As gameplay begins, you take Farah's role, armed with a Silenced COR-45 and Silenced Striker 9, as well as night vision goggles, throwing knives, stun grenades, and a parachute, while Alex takes the high ground to cover you.

Your initial objective is to Search for Mobile Devices. Since the mission is an Open Combat Mission, you can approach however you want, but it is recommended to prioritize stealth at the beginning and proceed through the left path, quietly eliminating enemies. As you progress, proximity to the crash site reveals circles on your Tac Map.

Mobile devices that you need to find (Image via Activision)

Each circle represents a location with a mobile device with critical video evidence. There is no set order to follow; thorough research inside each circle is required to find the phones. However, after successfully hacking a phone, enemy troops will head to your position, necessitating their elimination before moving on to the next device.

Location of the flight recorder (Image via Activision)

Once you find all three mobile devices, a new objective will appear: Find the Flight Recorder. Head towards the northern side of the crash site, where a designated circle emerges within a structure. Head inside, and you'll find the recorder in the last room. Hack it to accomplish your second objective.

Alex's location (Image via Activision)

However, as you progress, Alex's position gets compromised, and enemy forces converge on him. The final objective of the mission appears immediately: Rescue Alex and Exfill.

Open your Tac Map to find the marker pointing you towards his location. Eliminate the enemies threatening Alex and secure his rescue. Following that, Alex will direct you to board a truck, signaling the mission's successful completion.

Reward for completing the Crash Site mission in Modern Warfare 3

The Reward you will receive after the completion of the mission. (Image via Activision)

Upon completing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 7, "Crash Site", you will be rewarded with an Operator known as Pathfinder.

