Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission "Trojan Horse" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Trojan Horse is the final mission in the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign. This one offers a formidable challenge with its intense encounters, involving tough opponents like Juggernauts and equipment like Sentry Guns.

It even carries an emotional moment, providing a sad and memorable conclusion to the game's plot, paving the way for a future installment.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to effectively complete the final mission of Modern Warfare 3's campaign, Trojan Horse.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign final mission "Trojan Horse"

walkthrough

This Modern Warfare 3 mission begins with a cinematic cutscene, with General Shepherd and Graves offering back-stabbing testimonies against each other.

Later, with Laswell's intel, Task Force 141 discovers Makarov and Konni's presence in London, who are setting up a crucial meeting with a hacker for a dead drop.

As the mission begins, you take charge of Soap and Captain Price. The following guide will offer a step-by-step breakdown of the mission's objectives.

Follow the hacker

Things you need to do to blend in (Image via Activision)

Your mission in London begins with you discreetly tailing the hacker. You must blend in to keep your cover.

First, approach Gaz for a lighter, which is a necessary prop for remaining undetected.

As you pursue the hacker, take advantage of opportunities to blend with your environment, such as petting a dog or interacting with postcards. This will allow you to listen in on her phone call, revealing the dead-drop location, which is located in an alley between Bistro 43 and the Tea Cafe.

Locate and track the Konni buyer's movement

Finding and tracking the buyer's movement (Image via Activision)

You will be given charge of the street's CCTV cameras to track down the buyer. Begin by rewinding the first camera's footage to the beginning, where the buyer in an orange cap is revealed.

Keep a keen eye on his moves. When he goes out of range of the first camera, switch to the second and repeat the process. You'll be able to effectively follow the buyer's path, eventually revealing their hidden location.

Investigate and search for the intel

Laptop in which the USB drive is plugged in (Image via Activision)

When the location of the hideout is revealed, enter and engage with the enemy forces within.

Exercise caution as you proceed since you'll come across two Sentry Guns. Use side entrances to gain a strategic advantage, such as flanking the guns or using grenades.

After you've eliminated all the threats, proceed to the second floor, where you'll find a room with a laptop on a table.

The USB drive carrying crucial intel is plugged in to this laptop. Inspecting it will reveal information that the Konni group has hacked the train network, along with the fact that Makarov boarded a train 10 minutes ago.

Now, the whole Task Force team heads to the train tunnel, where they split up. Price and Soap will be together, and you will take control of Captain Price.

Advance through the tunnel

Make your way through the tunnel (Image via Activision)

As you proceed through the underground train tunnel, you will confront multiple enemies as well as a Sentry Gun on the second platform.

You will have plenty of ammo, so shooting down this heat-seeking unmanned weapon won't be much of a problem.

Prepare for multiple Juggernaut encounters further ahead. Use cover, flashbangs, grenades, and accurate headshots.

After clearing the enemies, you'll find a bomb you must disarm. Soap will handle the disarming, but he will need your help. Engage in a puzzle involving the circuit board of the bomb.

The following are the questions and answers:

Solving the bomb puzzle in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign (Image via Activision)

First question: Logo present on the Board

Answer: Bear

Second question: The third number of the serial number in the bottom left corner of the board

Answer: 9

As the final step approaches, Soap prepares to cut the red wire when Makarov appears, shooting Soap and attacking you. However, Soap's final act stops Makarov from killing you, leading to Makarov headshotting him.

At that moment, Ghost and Gaz arrive, injuring Makarov, who nevertheless manages to escape.

In a last coordinated effort, Gaz and Price simultaneously cut the red wire, thus defusing the bomb and completing the mission.

Rewards for completing the Trojan Horse mission in Modern Warfare 3 campaign

The rewards you will receive after completing the mission (Image via Activision)

Upon completing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign final mission, Trojan Horse, you will be rewarded with the Brogue Weapon Blueprint and an Emblem termed "Soapy."

Modern Warfare 3 campaign Early Access went live on November 2, 2023.

