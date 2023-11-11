Modern Warfare 3 “Daily Challenges not working” PlayStation 5 error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 players on the PlayStation 5 seem to be running into a performance issue with the shooter where the Daily Challenges do not seem to be working.

The issue is either due to a bug or some issues with the servers, which are not allowing the game to provide players with the rewards once they have completed a daily challenge.

An essential part of progression in MW3, Daily Challenges, along with Armory Unlocks, allows players to gain access to new weapons, grenades, as well as Field Upgrades. Hence, the error is indeed quite frustrating, and many in the community are looking for ways to solve it.

While there is no permanent solution for this problem, today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some community-found workarounds that you can try in order to deal with the Daily Challenges error.

How to fix the “Daily Challenges not working” PlayStation 5 error in Modern Warfare 3

Here are some of the things that you can try in order to deal with the “Daily Challenges not working” PlayStation error in Modern Warfare 3:

1) Restart the game

While just restarting the game doesn’t seem like it’s going to solve the problem, many in the community have stated that by just closing the game and starting it again a couple of times, they were able to deal with the Daily Challenges error.

So you can try restarting a game a couple of times to see if that fixes the problem for you.

2) Check if you have done the objectives correctly

Daily Challenges will provide you with a certain set of objectives to complete. These reset every day, and with each one, there is certain stuff you will need to do in order to reap the rewards.

It’s likely that you may not have completed the objectives correctly, so double-check the Daily Challenges that you have received in Modern Warfare 3 and see if you have completed them the right way.

3) Re-install MW3

This might seem like a rather drastic step to take, but if you're continuing to have issues with Daily Challenges, then the best thing to do will be to reinstall the shooter.

Some players have stated that they were able to deal with the issue on their PlayStation 5 with this method.

4) Check if there are server issues

If the issue is with the Call of Duty servers, then you might want to make your way to their official Twitter page and see if there is an update on bugs related to their servers and Daily Challenges.

5) Wait for a patch

With the number of performance issues that Modern Warfare 3 is facing, the developer is likely to put out a patch or a hotfix that will deal with a majority of these bugs.