Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer December 14 patch notes: Map changes, weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 December 14 update is live right now, and its patch notes contain all the major changes that have arrived to this game's multiplayer. From adding preventive measures to stop players from using the Ray Gun outside of supported modes to map changes, the new update fixes a lot of things that players have been complaining about since the launch of Season 1.

If you want to learn about all the changes in today's update, read on.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer December 14 patch notes

Here are all the global changes that apply to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone:

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Addressed an issue experienced by some players that caused items previously unlocked to become unavailable to equip.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

RAM-7 (MWIII)

Speedway v5 Short Barrel Attachment is now available to equip in the Gunsmith.

EQUIPMENT

Breacher Drone (Lethal)

Improved impact detection to prevent inflicting more explosive damage to players than intended.

CUSTOMIZATION

Crimson Fate and Carbon Fate Laser Attachment Skins will no longer appear as default Skins when equipped to Shotguns.

Players who purchased the GG EZ Weapon Vault Bundle will now be able to use customizations on the Houndeye Integrated Optic Attachment.

Animated Emblems are now properly rewarded upon reaching Prestige Levels 1-5.

Note: In the coming days, we’ll retroactively grant these items to players who met the requirements prior to today’s fix.

The Stormender's Priceless and Interstellar reward Emblems will now display the correct Emblem art.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer changes

Here are all the changes done to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in the update.

UIX

Bug Fixes

Kills column on the Scoreboard will now track properly in War Mode.

Conversion Kits Attachment slot for certain Weapons will no longer appear locked despite requirements being met.

Exiting a Blueprint Preview will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.

When using a Controller, hovering the Santa’s Slayground Battle Pass sector will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.

Clicking the 'View Bundle' button on a Battle Pass Bundle in the Operators tab will no longer kick players back to the Multiplayer menu.

PROGRESSION

Challenges that require enemy Equipment to be destroyed will now progress upon the destruction of the following Field Upgrades:

A.C.S.

Comms Scrambler

Deployable Cover

Med Box

Munitions Box

Portable Radar

Suppression Mine

Tactical Camera

Tactical Insertion

Trophy System

Fixed several challenges where progression wasn’t tracking.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Ray Gun

Implemented measures to prevent illicit usage outside of support Modes.

MAPS

Operation Spearhead (War)

Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to access an unintended rooftop near the Launch Site.

Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to get underneath the map near the Garage.

MODES

Gunfight

In Private Match, split-screen play will no longer cause DEV ERROR 12744.

Search and Destroy

Addressed an issue causing unintended XP rates for various match events.

Playlists

Increased Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed score limits in certain limited-time Playlists.

12v12: 150

10v10: 125

Small Maps: 125

Private Match

With CDL Rules enabled, restrictions are now accurate to the Competitive Settings v1.0 specification.

Training Course has returned, allowing players to learn basic movements and combat skills.

PERKS

Ghost T/V Camo (Gear)

Players can now be stationary for 2s before anti-radar effects are disabled.

Another thing the developers mentioned in the patch notes was:

"Based on feedback, we’ve added a grace period to the movement requirement of Ghost T/V Camo. With this change, players remain detectable by radar while not moving, but momentary pauses will no longer cause their position to be revealed."

That is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer's December 14 update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news regarding MW3.