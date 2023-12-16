Modern Warfare 3 sale is live on all platforms: Price, how to buy, and more

The Modern Warfare 3 sale is currently live across all platforms despite being released recently. Launched on November 10, 2023, the MW2 sequel is now available at a significantly lower price. Fans can now score both the Standard Edition and the Vault Edition at 30% and 20% off, respectively.

While this may qualify as a holiday sale, some fans speculate that the current discounts are Activision's efforts to bring the new game to a larger audience. Players may recall that the CoD community wasn't particularly satisfied with the title at launch.

Regardless of whether this counts as a factor for the current sale, you may want to check out the current deals for Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 sale price

The Modern Warfare 3 sale features the game at a 30% discount (Image via Activision)

The price in the Modern Warfare 3 sale varies depending on the version you are getting. For only $48.99, you can score the Standard version of the game, which is available across all platforms. This includes PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This is a 30% discount from the original price of $69.99. For this version, you get the full digital game and the Soap Operator Pack.

However, those who plan to buy Modern Warfare 3 with more bonus content can opt to get the Vault Edition for $79.99, a 20% discount from the original price of $99.99. This version includes the full digital game, Soap Operator Pack, Nemesis Operator Pack, 2 Weapon Vaults, and Blackcell Battle Pass + 30 Tier skips.

The sale is set to end in early January 2024.

How to buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

Depending on the platform you use, there are several ways to get the discounted Modern Warfare game.

For PC, you can purchase Modern Warfare 3 on Battle.net's official website. Log in to your account and hover over the Call of Duty tab. Select MW3 and click Purchase. The discount should apply automatically.

For consoles, you can purchase the game on the Xbox Store for Xbox users and the PlayStation Store for PlayStation players.

Once Modern Warfare 3 is purchased, you can download and play it. The title is currently offering tons of new content and modes in Season 1, so it's best to take advantage of this discount to experience these new offerings.

Stay tuned for more Call of Duty updates. Check this article for more in-game guides.