Modern Warfare 3 beta “Scan and Repair” Parallax Effect error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta seems to be having more crash issues on PC, which is leading to a “Scan and Fix” Parallax Effect error. The Parallax Effect is a feature in the shooter that changes the game’s menu and creates a 3D effect that makes the background image move a lot slower than it appears.

When an issue occurs with the feature, you will see a “Scan and Repair” error, which will then automatically force-shut MW3 and send you back to the desktop.

It’s one of the more annoying errors to deal with because there is no permanent solution you can try to fix the the Parallax Effect error. Fortunately, there are a few temporary workarounds that the Call of Duty community has come up with that will help deal with the issue temporarily.

Hence, today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some steps you can take to workaround the “Scan and Repair” Parallax Effect error in the MW3 beta.

How to fix the “Scan and Repair” Parallax Effect error in Modern Warfare 3 beta

While there is no permanent solution that you can try to deal with the “Scan and Repair” Parallax Effect error in the Modern Warfare 3 beta, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can try:

1) Disable Parallax Effects

One of the best ways to deal with the Parallax Effects error in the MW3 beta is to disable the feature altogether from the settings tab. To be able to do this, you will need to go to Settings > Interface > Scroll down to “Parallax Effect” and then click on the Disable option.

If the feature itself is disabled, it’s less likely to run into an issue to create the “Scan and Fix” error that leads to the beta crashing.

2) Scan and fix files

Irrespective of which client you are playing the Modern Warfare 3 beta from, you might want to scan and fix game files. This will deal with any corrupt files in the installation directory and fix any issues that may be caused because of it.

Scan and fix files on Steam:

Make your way to the Steam Library and right-click on Modern Warfare 2, which will bring up “Properties.”

Now make your way to “Local Files” and click on “Verify the Integrity of the game files.”

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the ones that are corrupt.

Scan and fix files on Battle.net:

Make your way to the Battle.net client and open Modern Warfare 3. Then click on the “Gear” icon.

You will get the “Scan and Repair” option, after which you will need to click on “Begin.”

This too will go over all the files in the directory and repair the game.

3) Re-install the game

If the above solutions fail, then you might want to re-install the Modern Warfare 3 beta. While it may feel like a drastic step to take, many in the community have mentioned that they were able to temporarily hold off the issue from re-occurring by uninstalling and then reinstalling the game.

4) Update your GPU

Updating your graphics drivers can also help solve the “Scan and Repair” Parallax Effect error in Modern Warfare 3 beta. You can do this by either installing the Nvidia and AMD desktop apps and downloading the latest version of the drivers or manually downloading them from the official website:

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link.

5) Wait for a hotfix

With the total number of performance issues that the MW3 beta is facing, Activision will likely come up with a fix for the “Scan and Repair” Parallax Effect error. So you might want to wait for the update for a more permanent solution.