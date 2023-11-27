Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Reaper' Act 2 Tier 2 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Reaper mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is about taking down Harvester orbs while managing to stay alive. It is present in Act 2 Tier 2, and tasks you with collecting 15 items from Harvester orbs and obliterate three of these entities. The mission is a bit tedious as the orbs are quite elusive, and you may find it hard to locate even one of them without the know-how.

Hence, this guide will go over how to track and efficiently take down Harvester orbs to complete this mission.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Reaper mission guide

Mission objective

Mission objectives (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The Act 2 Tier 2 Reaper mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is crystal clear - obliterate three elusive Harvester orbs and collect 15 items from them. Now, these orbs won't be immediately visible on the map when you spawn into the game. You will have to explore the surroundings, and only then will their icons reveal themselves.

You will need to keep an eye out for the unmistakable Harvest orb icon - a moving target with the name "Harvest" on it. It looks like an orb on the map, and has circles around it.

Harvester Orb (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

Efficiently destroying these purple orbs poses the primary challenge, as each boasts a health pool that demands quite a lot of time and bullets. Notably, they demonstrate erratic movement when hit, which necessitates precise aim and strategic adaptability in the face of the undead in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

With successful hits, these orbs will drop a generous amount of Essence, a valuable resource that is key to achieving the 15-item-collection goal.

Another thing to keep in mind is that chaos attracts the undead in the game. Therefore, while focusing on destroying orbs, it's crucial to be prepared for zombie interference. Striking a balance between eliminating orbs and fending off the relentless zombie horde is necessary in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Essence drop (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

You must also exercise caution regarding the orbs' tendency to vanish if left undamaged for extended periods. Juggling between killing undead and the damaging the orbs ensures that they stay moving until destroyed.

The Reaper mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies requires three orb eliminations in total. While the process may take a couple of matches due to the orbs' elusive nature, efficient scouting in low-threat areas on the outskirts often yields favorable results.

Although completing this challenge may require several attempts, the rewards and the satisfaction render the effort worthwhile.