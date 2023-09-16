Activision sends another cease and desist to prevent players from playing Verdansk in Warzone 1

Activision has issued a cease and desist order to a player for playing Verdansk in Warzone 2 using a third-party client. User @HeyImAlaix on Twitter recently shared a snippet of the letter they received from Activision's legal team, entailing the entire fiasco. According to the order letter, Alaix had been "advertising and distributing" a cracked version of Modern Warfare (MW) 2019.

Recently, a cracked build of MW2019 went public online, allowing users to access the game's multiplayer modes. It received a lot of attention, especially from players who wanted to play on the iconic Warzone map Verdansk.

Since it was a cracked build, one couldn't access the online features and was limited to playing it offline using local networks.

That said, according to the order, Activision claims that Alaix might have helped in developing the client and, hence, the letter.

Player receives cease and desist letter from Activision for playing Verdansk in Warzone 1

Alaix, the player who received a cease and desist order from Activision for playing Verdansk in Warzone 1, tweeted a part of the letter on their official Twitter handle. The short letter read the following,

"Alexis, it has come to our attention that you have been advertising and distributing a recently cracked version of MW2019 (the "MW2019 Crack"), which you also may have been involved in creating. We also are aware that you are distributing the MW2019 Crack along with a pirated version of the MW2019 game files."

The letter goes on to claim that Alaix wasn't involved only with MW(2019) but also with Black Ops Cold War. It reads further,

"And, we know that you are also advertising and distributing a cracked build of BOCW (the "BOCW Crack"), which you may have assisted in developing, also alongside a pirated version of the BOCW game files. The MW2019 Crack and BOCW Crack are referred to hereinafter collectively as the "Cracks.""

Alaix is neither the only nor the first person in the community to receive these letters. Earlier, creators of the SM2 Project also received a cease and desist order from Activision, demanding that they shut down further developments on the project.

