"CoD absolutely destroys all of the God of War games"- Call of Duty devs slam Kratos actor after his controversial comment at the TGA

A number of Call of Duty developers have called out Christopher Judge for his comment on Modern Warfare 3's campaign at The Game Awards 2023. While the Kratos actor from the God of War series stated it as a banter, it seems like the Call of Duty developers did not like it. As his comment regarding Modern Warfare 3's campaign went viral, some current and former developers of Call of Duty have responded to it on X.

A former Infinity Ward developer named Ajinkya Limaye shared the comment of Christopher Judge at the TGA and said:

"'Funny' but yeah the metrics that CoD absolutely destroys all of the God of war games (probably combined tbh) in is also equally laughable (if not more)."

While this surely ignites more controversy regarding the situation, let's take a look at how it all started and what the other CoD developers are saying now.

Call of Duty developers reply to Christopher Judge's controversial comment on Modern Warfare 3

At The Game Awards 2023, the Kratos actor from the God of War series took a dig at Modern Warfare 3 and said:

"My speech last year was longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign."

Expand Tweet

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer has seen a massive number of players enjoying the game, the case was not the same for its campaign. Most reviews regarding this year's CoD story mode were negative, and a major part of the community criticized it for its rushed development.

Christopher Judge took the feedback to the public forum and openly mocked that title's campaign. While the actor did not mean any harm, the CoD developers did not like his comment at all.

A developer from Treyarch Studios criticized God of War's "short user engagement" and praised CoD's constant live support. Here's what he said:

"Imagine having $hort user engagement once your game is consumed... can't relate."

Expand Tweet

Another developer named Darcy Sandall took to X to reveal that the criticism was welcomed. However, they also stated that it was unexpected from a peer who was at an event like the TGA, which was supposed to celebrate the achievements in gaming this year.

Furthermore, the dev also mentioned that Modern Warfare 3 was made in a very short period.

What do you make of this situation? Let us know in the comment section.