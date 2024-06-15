CoD content creator discovers possible clues on new Warzone map in Black Ops 6 reveal trailer

A Call of Duty content creator believes the Black Ops 6 reveal trailer hides important clues on a new Warzone map. The trailer, alongside the Black Ops 6 Direct event, unveiled plenty of details about the upcoming game, including key features, campaign information, and more.

While there was no mention of Warzone during the event, a CoD expert believes the BO6 trailer contains clues related to the battle royale. Read below to find out more about this possible Easter egg reference.

Possible clues for new Warzone map in Black Ops 6 reveal trailer

A CoD content creator and Easter egg expert recently identified a possible clue for a new Warzone map in Black Ops 6's reveal trailer. On X, user @geekypastimes pointed out that a specific shot from the teaser revealed a large map with "awfully detailed" areas:

"The 'out of region' areas in this MP map look awfully detailed. Almost as if it's really part of a bigger map... Like a Warzone map?"

Meanwhile, another person found a map called Avalon within the Rebirth Island submarine in Warzone. This map closely resembles the background shot @geekypastimes pointed out in the Black Ops 6 teaser.

This sparked the curiosity of several Warzone enthusiasts. Some speculate that this might be the new Resurgence map coming to BO6, while several others think that the map is too small to be a BR map.

In the replies section, @BuffaloFreshh brought an interesting insight, discussing the symbolic significance of Avalon as a realm of rebirth and suggesting that the map could be a new piece of Rebirth.

Treyarch and Activision have not confirmed anything with regard to these speculations, so these stay theories in the meantime. Fans can expect more details to be revealed before the BO6 fully launches on October 25, 2024.

