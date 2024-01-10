CoD content creator to reportedly bring Warzone Verdansk on PC, here's how

Popular Call of Duty (CoD) content creator bob. (@el_bobberto on X) is reportedly bringing back the original Warzone Verdansk on PC. Recently, they shared a post on their official X handle showing a screenshot of them emulating WZM. However, there is still work to be done as minor visual glitches appear to be present that might render the game unplayable for many.

Warzone (2020) was one of Call of Duty's biggest hits. The battle royale enjoyed tremendous success with its original map, Verdansk. However, the map was removed from the title with seasonal updates, and its servers were eventually shut down on September 21, 2023. This left many fans disappointed, and it isn't rare to see the community demanding the developers to bring back the map.

CoD content creator will reportedly bring back the original Warzone Verdansk on PC through emulation

bob. (@el_bobberto on X) plans to bring back the original Warzone Verdansk on PC by emulating Warzone Mobile (WZM), which features Verdansk as the default map. It is currently available on Android and iOS in certain regions and has become the best alternative to the original game.

That said, as of this writing, WZM is limited to mobile devices only and lacks the in-depth control schemes of a mouse and keyboard. Although it can be emulated on a PC, it isn't quite perfect yet.

The game tends to suffer from many graphical bugs and glitches when emulated, causing black textures and a host of other issues, such as the complete absence of graphic models. As seen in the image above, the helicopters seem to missing their textures and are completely blacked out. But that's not all.

In another post they shared, certain Aftermarket kits appear to be missing the textures as well. Fortunately, all of this is about to change as bob. appears to be working on bringing back the original battle royale for fans on PC by emulating the mobile version of the game and fixing all the graphical issues for a smooth and consistent experience.

That covers everything there is to know about the current state of WZM on PC.