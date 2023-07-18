Faze Swagg recently revealed he was working on a Bundle for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2. However, due to the whole Nickmercs fiasco, the project was later canceled. The Bundle was set to come with unique Weapon Blueprints worked on by Swagg himself. Several others, including popular French content creator Gotaga, also had his bundle removed due to the same reasons.

Recently, Call of Duty introduced two Operator Bundles in Warzone 2 and MW2 featuring Nickmercs and TimTheTatman. However, due to a conflict of interests, Activision removed the Nickmercs bundle from the game completely. Standing in solidarity with his friend, TimTheTatman also requested Activision to remove his bundle from the games.

What happened to the in-game Bundles of Faze Swagg, Gotaga, and other content creators in MW2 and Warzone 2?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Swagg has revealed that he was asked to do a blueprint weapon design and bundle in Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone.



The project was later cancelled after TimTheTatman and NickMercs bundles were both removed from the COD store.



He is NOT the only content creator this happened to.

Faze Swagg recently posted a video on his official YouTube channel discussing the entire issue in detail. The recent collaboration between Call of Duty and Nickmercs and TimTheTatman was a resounding success at launch and COD had been actively working to collaborate with other popular content creators including Swagg and Gotaga.

Unfortunately, the situation soon changed when Nickmercs landed himself in controversy. This led COD to remove his Bundle from the games altogether. This measure, however, caused a backlash, and TimTheTatman also had his Bundle removed from the games.

Soon, Call of Duty decided to drop their plans to collaborate with other content creators, including Swagg and Gotaga. That said, Swagg has made it clear that this was a case of unfortunate circumstances and he cannot blame any other content creator for it. He also claims that he made the video discussing the entire fiasco as Weapon Blueprints from his Bundle was leaked online and he owed an explanation to his fans.

Following the controversy and the stance Call of Duty has taken, it seems highly unlikely that fans would get to see content creator collaborations with COD anytime soon.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.