Call of Duty dataminers find file hinting at another big streamer collaboration

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are in Season 4, which is halfway through. The latest Reloaded update added a lot of new content to these two games, including a new Gulag for Vondel, one Shotgun, a new multiplayer map, and more. The Boys TV Series crossover content has brought three new Operators as well. Moreover, recently, dataminers seem to have found a game file that hints at another major collaboration with a popular streamer.

Developers tend to add files to MW2 and WZ2 way before their associated content's release. This ensures future update sizes are not too massive. Leakers take advantage of this to acquire information about upcoming patches. This is what they've done with Season 4 Reloaded's files as well, finding an interesting blueprint the process.

Which big streamer was leaked in the latest Call of Duty files?

The datamined blueprint is incomplete and after the removal of TimTheTatman and Nickmercs bundles its possible this one might never release. Dataminers have found a weapon blueprint featuring text saying "SWAGG" which is clearly a reference to top Call of Duty streamer @Swagg

In the Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 files for Season 4 Reloaded, which was released on July 12, 2023, dataminers quickly found a weapon blueprint text named "SWAGG." This clearly points to the game's content creator FaZe Swagg.

This means there is a chance that his bundle will be added to the game soon. However, the files related to this content creator that were found were incomplete. This means that due to the previous controversies related content creators and their in-game bundles, Swagg's collection may never be released.

Early last month, two new bundles were added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It saw two massive Call of Duty streamers, NickMercs and TimTheTatMan, get their own Operators.

Due to recent events, we have removed the "NICKMERCS Operator" bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.

However, due to a controversy with NickMercs on Twitter, the developers removed his bundle from WZ2 and MW2 to protect this franchise's image. TimTheTatMan did not want content based on him to stay in the games without his fellow streamer's collection. This resulted in all weapon blueprints and Operator skins related to these streamers being removed from the in-game store, an official trailer, and a developer blog post.

Nonetheless, if Swagg's bundle is ever to be released in Call of Duty's in-game store, it will likely be launched with Season 5, which is speculated to commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. For those who don't know, Season 4 is scheduled to end on that date.

Season 4 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.