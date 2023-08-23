Modern Warfare 3 will include acts of terrorism, like the controversial No Russian

Infinity Ward's Narrative Director, Brian Bloom, has confirmed that Modern Warfare 3's campaign will be far more violent than its prequel. One of the major complaints of fans in Modern Warfare 2's campaign was that the developers played it safe and didn't feature any missions/scenes with strong themes, which wasn't typical of the original series.

For instance, in MW2 (2009), missions such as No Russian were incorporated that showed the true horrors of war and terrorism. However, such themes were absent in the latest installments.

Keeping up with the community's requests, the upcoming launch won't be the same, and Brian Bloom has set the stage for what to expect in the upcoming game.

Infinity Ward (IW) confirms Modern Warfare 3 campaign to be grittier than MW2

According to Brian Bloom, the Narrative Director at IW, players in Modern Warfare 3 will be playing on both sides of the table. In the campaign, players will assume the role of Makarov's Konni forces as well as Task Force 141, watching the events unfold from both perspectives.

He further mentions that players will be "committing atrocities" in the game while struggling with the consequences of those actions and attempting to prevent such events in the future.

That's not all. Brian also shares some intriguing insights about the campaign. He states that Makarov will launch attacks under the banner of Farah's soldiers to defame her and her movement, along with Task Force 141, who are Farah's allies.

Finally, he states that the Makarov in the upcoming release won't have the same backstory as he did in the original MW3. This time around, the cold criminal will have a "history" with Task Force 141 and Price, which will be revealed in the game.

This was an expected development considering the fact that all Task Force 141 members at the end of Modern Warfare 2's campaign were shocked when Laswell handed them a photo of Makarov.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3's gritter campaign as of this writing. Fans looking forward to the upcoming launch must tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which is scheduled for October 5, 2023.