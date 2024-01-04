MW3 Zombies' latest glitch allows players to seemingly have a jetpack

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) community has been buzzing over the discovery of a new glitch that grants players an unexpected advantage: the ability to fly super fast. This bug appears to have taken hold within the Zombies mode, providing an unconventional twist to the usual undead survival experience.

The glitch was spotted in a short clip uploaded on Twitter (X) by @Entervene, where the player is seen flying across the map at such high speeds that it almost seems like they're using a jetpack. As seen in the clip, once activated, the bug grants the player the ability to navigate the map from above.

This sudden change in perspective not only provides an exciting twist to conventional gameplay but can also provide strategic advantages like the ability to explore previously unexplored areas and gain unique vantage points. While the bug introduces elements of unpredictability, its impact on the overall gameplay remains a subject of debate.

Disclaimer: The glitch in question cannot be confirmed. As of this writing, the only reported occurrence is the clip embedded in this article.

The most recent glitch in MW3 Zombies gives players access to a jetpack

The video that surfaced on the internet shows a player cruising through a zombie map. The MW3 glitch appears to be an unintended consequence of specific in-game actions where the gamer is propelled upwards.

It's believed that while this bug is active, the player can't shoot, pick up items, or revive them. This notion is backed by the fact that in the clip, the player cannot be seen doing anything other than just exploring the map.

Whether this bug is embraced as a temporary quirk or addressed swiftly by the developers remains to be seen. As of now, Activision has not issued an official statement acknowledging the glitch.

This glitch is not the first instance of an unexpected game-altering exploit in MW3 Zombies. Modern Warfare 3 has seen its fair share of bugs. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates.