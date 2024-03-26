Warzone Mobile generates $1.4 million in the first few days

The numbers are in for Call of Duty's latest mobile game, Warzone Mobile, and the new title has reportedly generated $1.4 million in its first four days, according to AppMagic and Pocketgamer. The two platforms are known for estimating the revenue of popular mobile games. The report came in on March 25, 2024, just under a week following the game's highly anticipated launch.

Here's everything we know about the Warzone Mobile's numbers and how it compares to Call of Duty's premier mobile game, CoDM.

Reports reveal Warzone Mobile's revenue in the first four days

The game reportedly amassed $1.4 million in revenue in the first four days (Image via Activision)

Warzone Mobile has reportedly amassed $1.4 million in consumer spending within its first four days, according to recent data estimates from AppMagic. The title has further accumulated $2.2 million in lifetime revenue since its initial launch in select regions in December 2022.

The United States leads in terms of spending, contributing 47% of the game's revenue, which is equivalent to $1.1 million. Chile follows as the second-largest spender, accounting for $202,500, representing 9% of the total earnings. Australia and Germany are tied for third place, each contributing 8% of the total revenue, approximately $360,000 combined.

Although this may be considered a financial success to some, the CoD community couldn't help but compare it to Call of Duty Mobile's figures in 2019. The franchise's premier mobile game garnered immense success, generating approximately $17.7 million in player spending within its first week after launch and amassing over 100 million downloads.

Although the new mobile game is significantly lagging behind in numbers, it still contributes massively to the Call of Duty franchise's overall success in 2024. It's a great start for the franchise this year, and many fans are looking forward to what the FPS giant has to offer.

Call of Duty previously revealed that a Black Ops game is set to come out in late October 2024.

