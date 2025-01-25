Warzone Ranked SR is reportedly bugged ahead of the season 2 release

Warzone Ranked SR is reportedly bugged, according to the popular pro player and content creator, Fifakill. The report has come in ahead of the release of Warzone Season 2 on January 28, 2025. According to Fifakill, his max entry fee to enter a matchup was shown to be 200 Skill Rating. For the sake of comparison, the typical SR entry fee is usually 150.

Moreover, Fifakill's game showed his maximum loss to be 200 SR and his maximum win as 50 SR. This is a massive imbalance that makes winning in Warzone Ranked rather unrewarding while losing becomes devastating.

Fifakill reports Warzone Ranked SR bugged ahead of Season 2 release

To enter a match in Warzone Ranked, any player outside of the Bronze ranked tiers must pay a Deployment Fee or entry fee in the form of their Skil Rating. Therefore, each time you enter a match, you put your Skill Rating on the line. Losing would result in suffering a loss on your fees while winning could help you make a profit.

However, the Deployment Fee is often optimized to keep gameplay rewarding. The maximum fee for the top 250 and Iridescent players is typically 150 SR. Unfortunately, this was not the case for Fifakill, who posted a screenshot of his game on January 25, 2025.

It showed his maximum win SR to be only 50 SR and his entry fee alone was 200 SR, which meant even winning the game would be highly damaging to his ratings. Fifakill reflected on the situation and noted that it would be impossible to gain ratings, especially when cheaters in Warzone Ranked were factored into the equation.

In the comments section, several others also reported seeing a similar imbalance in their SR Deployment Fees. As of the time of writing, the bug has not been addressed by Activision.

