Modern Warfare 3 to reportedly have detailed weapon stats like Vanguard and Cold War

According to rumors, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to bring back detailed weapon stats. The feature was previously seen in Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War. It gave players deeper insights into the various attributes of a weapon, such as the damage profile, sprint-to-fire speed, rate of fire, aim-down-sight time, and more. This enabled players to easily measure the changes in their stats and customize them to get their preferred values.

However, the feature didn't make it to Modern Warfare 2, leading players to rely on third-party sources to get information on the weapons. Although they are usually accurate, there are still chances of errors.

Moreover, with the addition of a new weapon to the game, players had to wait until the third-party sources updated their database. The same goes for patches and updates.

As a result, tweaking weapons became a chore. Fortunately, Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly addressing these concerns.

Modern Warfare 3 to feature detailed weapon stats at launch

According to a report by Bob on X (Twitter), Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing back the detailed weapon stats menu in the Gunsmith system. As earlier mentioned, these statistics provide detailed insight into the weapons in terms of numbers rather than simple bars.

For instance, if players are equipping a certain Muzzle attachment, the in-game menu will show exactly what stat the attachment is altering and by how much in absolute terms.

In contrast, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) depicts a bar graph with no numerical values, making comparing attachments and weapons challenging.

With the feature reportedly returning to the upcoming release, fans can be assured that the developers didn't take customization for granted.

However, it is worth noting here that this is merely a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. Fans looking forward to the game must tune into the Call of Duty: Next event, which is set to go live on October 5, 2023.

Right after the event, the Open Beta for MW3 will go live, giving players a taste of what to expect on release day, i.e., November 10, 2023.

