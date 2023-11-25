Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to reportedly get "Wallet" feature from Warzone DMZ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will reportedly get the "Wallet" feature similar to DMZ in Warzone. While Activision has yet to confirm anything regarding this, popular CoD intel page MWIIINews posted this on X and indicated that the system would soon come to Zombies in Modern Warfare 3.

If you want to delve deeper into what this feature is and how it might work in the near future, read below.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers should take the information provided with a grain of salt.

What is "Wallet" in Warzone DMZ?

While it is not confirmed if the feature will be exactly similar to Warzone's DMZ, CoD leaks are hinting towards the same. For players who don't know about this, it's an option for you to store your in-game "Cash" after you complete a successful exfil.

Before starting a new match, this feature would also allow you to choose how much you want to bring in to the battlefield.

There is no doubt that if this feature comes to the game, it will be lifesaving for a lot of players. Be it Modern Warfare 3 Zombies or DMZ in Warzone, in-game cash is the most crucial item for you to have. Whenever you need to purchase anything from the Buy Station or upgrade your weapon, you'll always need the currency.

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, using in-game currency to upgrade your weapons using the Pack-A-Punch is probably the most necessary step to fight off bosses and tougher zombies. However, when you are in the middle of a match, and you need to exfill, you might have a lot of cash left with nothing to spend it on.

As the "Wallet" feature doesn't exist in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies right now, a lot of the money earned in the game goes to waste. The CoD community has raised its concern regarding this issue and has been awaiting this feature.

If the leaks turn out to be true, the lead Zombies developer, Treyarch Studios, has finally listened to their fans, and the system is on its way to the game.

For more recent leaks and rumors regarding Modern Warfare 3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MW3 hub.