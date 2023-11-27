Valeria actor shares new set photo, hinting imminent return in Modern Warfare 3

Fan-favorite MW2 character Valeria Garza might be returning in the upcoming seasons of Modern Warfare 3. Actor María Elisa Camargo, who played the role, shared a brand new set photo of her with an MW3 logo, which made the community speculate Garza's return to the game.

If you're looking for more information regarding Valeria's return in MW3, read below.

Will Valeria return in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Yes, Valeria will possibly return in Modern Warfare 3, and if it's not directly in MW3's story, the character's return in the upcoming Warzone is evident. María Elisa Camargo, who is portraying her character, sharing a set photo on 'X' solidified the probability, showing the character in a motion capture suit with an MW3 logo attached.

Fans can also expect new Valeria operator skins in the upcoming seasons. In Season 6 of Warzone and MW2, Valeria's V4L3RIA skin was a part of the BlackCell battle pass and came with a robo dog companion. With the character's possible return in the lore, there might be another cool Valeria skin to grab soon.

Is Valeria in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty: MW3 is available to play right now, and the brand-new campaign doesn't feature Valeria Garza from the last iteration. The character was introduced in MW2's El Sin Nombre mission and was revealed to be the leader of the Las Almas Cartel in Mexico.

While the Modern Warfare 2 storyline showed the capture of Valeria, it was shown that she would bring her troops to Al Mazrah, and her story was linked with Warzone 2's lore. She also co-operated with the Konni Group during her time in Al Mazrah. Given that the Konni Group is massively tied with the MW3 storyline, her return to the game is highly probable.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates regarding MW3.