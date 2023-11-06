Warzone Urzikstan to reportedly see bots as players like in Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone's upcoming iteration will reportedly see bots in the battle royale lobby. With Modern Warfare 3's integration, the battle royale is receiving a new map and a complete overhaul in movement and gunplay mechanism. While players are excited to see what features are brought to Warzone in the near future, it appears AI enemies will be added to the game as players.

Read on to learn more about the reported bots coming to Warzone.

CoD Warzone leak reveals possible Fortnite-like bot players in the future

An X (formerly Twitter) post by popular CoD leaker @HeyImAlaix revealed that bot players could possibly come to WZ. The post also states that this new feature has already been reportedly tested and worked on for Modern Warfare 3 integration.

According to the source, the feature will work similarly to Fortnite. The popular battle royale introduced bots as real players so that newcomers felt more rewarded at the beginning of their journey. With all real players in a lobby, a match can be highly competitive from the start, making it difficult for those new to the game.

With the introduction of WZ, the battle royale promised 150 real players in a lobby from the beginning. However, in the second iteration of the game, we've seen AI enemies. Although they were not featured as real players, it's not the first time that the CoD battle royale has introduced something like this.

However, the community's reaction to players being replaced by bots is yet to be seen. Do note that nothing has been confirmed by Activision, and available details were leaked by a dataminer. Hence, take this information with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty: WZ's new map will be released on December 10 with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates.