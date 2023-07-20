Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 July 19 patch notes: Bug fixes, Ranked Play restrictions, and more

After Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 4 Reloaded update received a lot of backlash, Activision rolled out a major update on July 19 to address some of the issues plaguing the games. The most recent patch has fixed several issues, including functionality issues with Armor plates, log-in problems, and more. The developers have also reduced the number of Temp V drops with the new update. This perk offered superhuman abilities in Warzone 2, and fans were annoyed at how frequently it was being used.

Here are the complete patch notes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 July 19 patch notes

GLOBAL

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments

Reduced the damage and range of the Underbarrel Dragon’s Breath Shotgun attachment

MWII RANKED PLAY RESTRICTIONS

Attachments

Corvus Torch Underbarrel

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some players from logging in.

Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers are available.

Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch.

Fixed an issue causing the Party Browser to not update when Party data changed.

Fixed an issue where many attachments lacked the option to choose a skin.

Fixed an issue where players could receive an incorrect weapon as a reward in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04.

Fixed an issue where items in Reactive Pack: Soulless were not displaying as Reactive.

WARZONE

WARZONE RANKED PLAY RESTRICTIONS

Weapons

X13 Auto

Basilisk

Reminder: Warzone Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return after undergoing balance changes or fixes.

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments

Reduced the frequency of Temp V drops in all modes

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Armor Plates to lose functionality in Private Match.

Fixed several collision issues across Vondel, allowing players to exploit, peek, or shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing players to not connect to a match when using the Look For Party feature.

Fixed an issue causing players to be executed by the Jailer after being Released From Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing some Operators arms to pose incorrectly in Warzone Private Match Lobbies.

Fixed an exploit where the Player was able to have infinite Electric Shockwave in DMZ.

Fixed an issue causing the UI to display an Active Superpower Warning at all times.

Fixed an issue where Armor Plates would occasionally lose functionality in a Private Battle Royale Match.

Fixed an issue where using Temp V and highlighting other equipment did not show a powers replacement warning.

Fixed an issue where players’ Stash items could be incorrectly revoked in DMZ.

For more information regarding Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you can follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.