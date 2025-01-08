Warzone 3 is on its way to release next year, code name and more leaked

Warzone 3 is reportedly on its way to release in 2026, and the current iteration of the Call of Duty battle royale is not a new game. This is what was claimed by popular Call of Duty news channel @CODWarfareForum. According to the leaker, the game that we are playing right now is still a version of Warzone 2 that was released in 2022. This means that since the launch of the OG Warzone in 2020, there hasn't been a third iteration of the battle royale.

Ad

However, we can expect a brand new Warzone in 2026 with the release of Infinity Ward's next title. Read on to learn more about the latest rumors regarding the next Warzone game so far.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information here with a grain of salt.

Warzone 3 code name leaked, set to release next year

Warzone has gone through many updates since Activision revamped the title in 2022 with the release of Modern Warfare 2. Initially, the game was launched with the name of Warzone 2. Later, Activision removed the '2' and called the game Warzone, and it has been like that ever since.

Ad

Trending

However, with each integration every year, fans have called the game Warzone 3, Warzone 4, and so on. With the latest Black Ops 6 integration, it was assumed that this game is the fourth iteration of the Warzone franchise. However, @CODWarfareForum has debunked that theory. On their X channel, the leaker showed some datamined information and stated:

"We haven't even left 2 yet, they just removed the numbers and updated the game"

Ad

WZREX code name leaked (Image via X/@CODWarfareForum)

Furthermore, they also added leaked code names of the upcoming Call of Duty battle royale and Call of Duty HQ. The code names are:

Ad

COD2026

REX

WZREX

This alludes to a next Warzone, with potentially a new engine. This also means that if Activision releases "WZREX," it will finally be the third iteration of the popular battle royale. Furthermore, previously it was revealed that Infinity Ward is making the Call of Duty 2026 and the game is supposedly be Modern Warfare 4. Given that Activision is ready for the MW franchise and a new Warzone in the next year, we might just see the leaked Avalon map in the battle royale as well.

Ad

Check out more Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback