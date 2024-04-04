Warzone “Black Screen” error on PS5 in Season 3: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The long-awaited Warzone Season 3 has just gone live, and some PS5 players worldwide are dealing with a “Black Screen” error, which force-closes the game. This issue is nothing new, as the COD community has faced it multiple times after the release of new patches or seasons.

Despite there being no proper solutions for it, console players can try some things that might help them fix the Black Screen error on the PS5.

How to fix the “Black Screen” error in Warzone Season 3

Here are some things you can to fix the “Black Screen” problem on the PS5:

1) Check your system software

Season 3 of the Battle Royale might be presenting the Black Screen error, as your PS5 doesn’t have the latest system software. In this case, you have to update your system software.

To do that, you need to follow these steps:

Turn on your PS5

Navigate to the top-right corner of your screen and find Settings.

After clicking settings, select the option System.

Under the System option, you have to click the System Software option.

Upon opening that option, go to the System Software update and settings and click that.

Make sure to have the latest System software installed.

If not, then hit the Update option.

2) Delete the save file

There might be an issue with your Warzone’s save files. Hence, deleting those can fix the problem.

Here are the steps that you have to follow:

After opening PS5, navigate to the Settings option.

Search and click Saved Data and Game/App settings.

Search for the option Saved Data (PS5) and click it again.

Make sure to upload your game files to the cloud storage before hitting the delete option.

To erase the game's saved date, you need to select Warzone first and then hit the Delete button.

After that, upload your saved data again, and you might just be able to enter the game.

3) Change the DNS server

PS5 users can change the DNS server as they might be getting this “Black Screen” issue due to poor internet issue.

4) Restart your console

Restarting your console might be the key to getting around the “Black Screen Issue” in Warzone Season 3.

Press the PlayStation button on your controller.

Go to the power option.

Hit Turn of PS5.

Unplug it from the board as this process going to clear the cache files.

Plug it again and turn your PS5 on.

5) Reinstall the game

This is a classic solution to every other error for this Battle Royale, especially for the “Black Screen” error issue.

To Reinstall the game you need to follow these steps:

Select Warzone.

Press the options button and uninstall the game.

Subsequently, follow the same process and press the options button.

You’ll see the option to Install the game.

Re-install the game.

