Warzone cheater shows how they "carry" players to get a nuke

In the world of online gaming, the integrity of fair play is often put to the test, and Warzone is no exception. Recently, a disturbing trend has surfaced, exposing a group of cheaters who brazenly offer to carry players to nuke contracts in exchange for a hefty sum. The shocking part? It appears to be a thriving, underground business.

Reports started surfacing when a player came across an offer in a Facebook group promising nuke contracts for a fee. Intrigued, they joined the associated Discord server, only to witness a livestream where a hacker demonstrated their illicit abilities.

Warzone cheaters carrying players as a business

The Warzone hacker, equipped with wall hacks, aimbots, and other cheats, effortlessly led clients to nuke contracts while charging a staggering $100 per session. The modus operandi involves manipulating the game mechanics in a way that seems almost impossible to stop.

The hacker positions themselves in a raft, seemingly boosting it high into the atmosphere before guiding the client to the coveted nuke contract. What's more alarming is the blatant disregard for consequences, as the cheater openly admits to cycling through accounts to evade bans.

During the livestream, the hacker revealed their tactics, claiming they could perform around a dozen nukes before facing an account ban. Their strategy involves purchasing new accounts, utilizing VPNs, and employing programs to circumvent hardware bans.

To further complicate matters, they intentionally cause server lag in Warzone at the beginning of the match, resulting in fewer teams and, subsequently, less risk of detection.

Expand Tweet

Attempting to combat this growing issue, a concerned player recorded the hacker's match and collected their IDs for reporting. However, the cheater's response was dismissive and defiant. They laughed off the threats of reporting, asserting that the profits far outweigh any potential consequences. According to them, purchasing new accounts is considered a mere "business expense."

The situation has turned into an underground cheating scandal, with hackers operating with impunity and generating substantial income from Warzone. The cheaters, confident in their ability to quickly replace banned accounts, openly flaunt their activities without fear of repercussions.

Expand Tweet

Regrettably, some Warzone players are willing to part with significant sums for illegitimate accomplishments, such as attaining nukes and artificially boosting ranks. This not only tarnishes the gaming experience for those who adhere to fair play but also raises profound questions about the effectiveness of anti-cheat measures implemented by developers.

As the Warzone community grapples with the escalating threat of cheaters and the underworld of illicit services they provide, it becomes imperative for developers to take swift and decisive action. Only through a united and concerted effort can the community hope to quell the rise of these subversive cheating enterprises and ensure a fair and enjoyable gaming experience for all players.