Warzone “Connection Failed” Detrick Geilenkirchen network error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Detrick Geilenkirchen connection error is one of the more popular performance issues that Call of Duty titles face, and the latest Warzone is no stranger to this fact. The network error occurs when there is an issue with the COD servers or with the players’ internet connectivity.

What makes this one of the more annoying issues to deal with in the shooter is the fact that there are no permanent solutions that you will be able to try in order to fix it.

Fortunately, there are a few community-found workarounds that you can look into in order to try and temporarily deal with all of the connectivity problems.

Today’s Warzone guide will therefore go over how you will be able to deal with the Detrick Geilenkirchen connectivity error in the shooter.

How to fix the “Connection Failed” Detrick Geilenkirchen network error in Warzone

As there are no permanent fixes that you will be able to try out in the game, here are a few things that you can invest in to deal with the Detrick Geilenkirchen connection error in Warzone:

1) Switch off VPN

If you have VPN software running in the background, that might be one of the reasons why you are facing a lot of connectivity issues in the shooter. So if you are not able to queue up for a match or make your way into a lobby, try switching off the VPN and logging into the game again.

It’s likely going to solve the majority of the problems that you are facing with connectivity.

2) Restart your router

It’s also likely that your internet connectivity is at fault. So if you are having trouble with other multiplayer games as well, try to restart your router. Upon doing so, it will clear the gateway, and you will likely be able to make your way into a lobby.

If you are still facing the same Detrick Geilenkirchen connectivity issue in Waronze, you might want to call up your internet provider.

3) Check the game servers

The Detrick Geilenkirchen error can occur because the Call of Duty servers are themselves facing an issue or are down for maintenance. You can track the server status by following the official COD Twitter page.

If the servers are down for maintenance, you will need to wait until they are back up again to log back into the shooter.

4) Start the game as an Admin

Another method you can try is to launch the game as well as the client as an admin. You can do this by selecting the game shortcut, right-clicking on it, and then selecting “Run as an Administrator”. Many in the community have stated that you will be able to deal with many of the network issues with this.

5) Wait for an update

It’s likely that the developers will be coming up with an update to fix the connectivity issues. So keep Warzone updated with the latest version.