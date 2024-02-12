"Completely useless": Warzone fans are divided over new Precision Airstrike change in Season 2

Call of Duty" Warzone fans are divided over a brand new change Raven Software made to Precision Airstrike in the Season 2 update. In the last seasonal update, developers implemented a new Tac Map notification called "Danger Zone" for Precision Airstrike. This feature helps players understand the damage impact of a Precision Airstrike in a certain radius. Those close to the impact zone will be able to see this notification.

A user on Reddit has shown their frustration as the Killstreak has now become "completely useless" in the current version of Warzone. However, a large part of the community argued otherwise and showcased their appreciation for this change. Read on to learn more about what the Warzone community thinks about this new mechanic.

Warzone fans are conflicted about the "Danger Zone" notification for Precision Airstrike in Season 2

In the Reddit post, the user explains that knowing the exact area of the damage zone on the mini-map is "overkill," and it reduces the Killstreak's effect. However, other Warzone players seem to disagree.

One user has explained that this change is great for snipers. You can easily knock out an enemy and confirm the kill by using the Precision Airstrike. Furthermore, it reduces the chance of randomly getting hit by the strike while running on the map.

Another user explained that the Airstrikes should be used for "area control, forcing movement, and finishing kills." Getting random kills with the Killstreak diminishes the fun in-game. One comment criticized the post owner:

"People whine because they can't get their free no noti airstrike kills anymore. The fact of the matter is, PAs are still extremely useful in endzone where there is no where to run, getting snipers off tall buildings and even in 1vX clutch situations where airstriking your own building can prevent the enemy team from pushing in so you can heal."

However, not everyone loves the change. One user agreed with the post owner and stated that the exposed area on the Tac Map is "too much." It should just be the banner if Activision wanted the players to know about the impact zone.

Another user opined that audible callouts are enough for Precision Airstrike, as knowing the exact hit spot ruins the fun.

