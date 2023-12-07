Warzone not launching on PS5/PS4: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

As engaging as Call of Duty: Warzone may be, players occasionally encounter technical glitches that disrupt the game's launch on PlayStation consoles. Season 1 has launched, bringing the all-new huge Urzikstan map to the game. However, with the new season, some players on the PS5 and PS4 platforms have encountered difficulties starting the game.

If you encounter this problem, there's no need to worry. In this guide, we'll explore potential fixes, reasons behind the issue, and step-by-step solutions to help you get back into action. However, remember that while there are fixes you can try, none are guaranteed to resolve the issue.

Warzone not launching on PS5/PS4; all possible fixes

1) Power cycle your console

The first and simplest step is to perform a complete power cycle. Turn off your console, unplug it from the wall outlet, and wait one to two minutes before plugging it back in. This can help clear any temporary glitches and may resolve the launch issue with your console.

2) Delete saved game data

Corrupted or outdated saved game data could be causing the problem. Navigate to Settings, then Storage, and under Console Storage, find Save Data. Locate Call of Duty: Warzone and upload it to your cloud storage if you have PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live. After uploading, delete the local save data and attempt to relaunch the game.

3) Check for updates

Ensure that your game is up-to-date by selecting Options and "Check for Update." Sometimes, your console may not automatically prompt you to update the game, leading to launch issues. Make sure you have the latest version installed, or Warzone might not start up.

4) Free up storage space

Insufficient storage space on your console can also prevent Warzone from launching. If you find a pending update in your downloads but lack storage space, delete unnecessary games or applications on your console. This simple step might be the key to resolving your launch problem.

5) Reinstall the game

If all else fails, consider completely reinstalling Call of Duty: Warzone. Corrupt game files and other issues may be piling up on your system. Delete the entire game from your console and then re-download and install it. This has proven to be the most reliable solution for various errors and issues with the game files.

Following these steps, you may resolve the game's launch problem on your PlayStation console. Remember to be patient and methodical, as each step addresses a specific issue.

Technical hiccups can occur with even the most popular games, and Call of Duty's latest battle royale experience is no exception. The provided solutions should guide you in troubleshooting and returning to the game's intense gaming experience.