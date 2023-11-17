What is the Experimental Playlist in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 recently received its first-ever playlist update, which introduced the Experimental Playlist. It is essentially a test-server-like feature for the shooter where players can try out several in-game features that are planned for future release. Currently, the playlist supports 16 maps where players can partake in four game modes: Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, and Domination.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the new Experimental Playlist, how it works, how you can access it, and more.

How does the Experimental Playlist work in Modern Warfare 3?

As mentioned earlier, the Experimental Playlist in Modern Warfare 3 is a unique addition that allows players to get a taste of what's to come in the future. The developers will push upcoming in-game changes through this playlist for the players to try them out, and based on the community's feedback, these changes may or may not make it to the final game.

This feature essentially acts as a test server, where a separate server is hosted for the community to try out the upcoming changes. The primary reason the Experimental Playlist is not part of the regular playlist is that if the changes are implemented to the entire game without taking the players' needs into account, it might ruin the gameplay experience for many.

Hence, to keep up with the interests of the community, it is essential for the regular and test playlists to be separate to maintain a consistent and stable gaming experience for all.

Players can join this playlist to test out all the changes the developers plan for the game. They can test these features in this environment, and based on the feedback received from them, developers can tweak these changes or scrap them altogether.

For instance, in the recent update, the developers pushed an outline feature, where enemies, as well as allies, will have a colored outline on their bodies to help players distinguish between them and make them easier to spot.

Character outlines in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

When players try out this feature, their feedback will be recorded by the developers. If the response is overwhelmingly positive, the feature will make its way to the game without much change. On the other hand, if fans demand changes, the developers will make the required adjustments and introduce the update for the regular playlists. That said, if the outline feature receives poor responses, it may not make it to the final game at all.

This is quite an impressive move and shows Sledgehammer Games' commitment to their community.

How to access the new Experimental Playlist in Modern Warfare 3?

Accessing the Experimental Playlist in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Getting access to the Experimental Playlist in Modern Warfare 3 is pretty simple. Here's how you can do so:

Launch Call of Duty HQ.

From the Call of Duty HQ menu screen, select Modern Warfare 3.

Now select the Multiplayer card for MW3.

Right next to the Start button, click on Experimental Playlist to start playing.

Once you follow the steps listed above, you can gain access to the playlist and all of the game's upcoming features. Moreover, you can earn XP in this mode while testing the changes, unlike test servers in other games.

