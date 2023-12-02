What is the max party size in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Activision officially launched Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on November 9, 2023. With MW3 receiving the long-awaited game mode, fans have enjoyed their time deeply in it. The game mode was a collective effort from Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, as well as High Mood Studios and brought various new features to Modern Warfare 3. This is also the first time that a Modern Warfare title has received a Zombie game mode.

Despite being almost a month-old addition to the Modern Warfare title, gamers still want to know more about the mode before jumping into it. One commonly asked question regarding Zombies is the party size it supports. This article will answer that question.

How many people can queue together in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

In an official blog post regarding Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by Activision, the developers stated that you can queue up with a party of a maximum of six people in this mode. According to the blog, a six-player squad will likely offer better chances of survivability and increase the rate of team play exponentially.

While the traditional Call of Duty Black Ops games have followed the rule of four-player parties, MW3 Zombies introduces a completely new formula.

How long does a session of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies take?

You can expect an hour per session when playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The usual match timer will go on for 45 minutes, with an extra 15 minutes for a shutdown event. According to the official Call of Duty blog, you can spend one hour in a single run; however, the game will not force you to.

You can extract with your squad as soon as you near an extraction point. Moreover, if you're daring, you can play and explore the entire map of Urzikstan in this mode.

Is there a PvP mode in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

MW3 Zombies is a completely PvE-focused game mode. While the party size is limited to six, Modern Warfare 3 servers will hold 24 players total on each server. You can communicate with other gamers if you desire but can also ignore them completely and play the mode with your squad or alone.

Zombies will not punish you for playing alone; however, the developers recommend relying on teamwork to increase the chances of survivability.

The infected Exclusion Zone of Urzikstan offers a brand-new experience to Call of Duty Zombie fans as you 'investigate the motives of Viktor Zakhaev and his mercenaries, Terminus Outcomes'. With a new storyline and set of objectives attached, you will have much to do in MW3 Zombies.