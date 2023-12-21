What does Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?

The Mosquito Drone is a Killstreak that was added to Warzone with the Season 1 update. Although this inclusion is new to the battle royale title, it's not to the series. This drone has been part of Modern Warfare 3 since its launch. However, players who are yet to play MW3 or are new to the franchise might struggle with how this lethal drone works.

That said, this brief guide will take a closer look at the new inclusion and how it works in Warzone.

How does a Mosquito Drone work in Warzone?

Unlike a UAV, which provides the user with crucial intel but doesn't directly inflict damage to foes, a Mosquito Drone will automatically seek its target to take them down when deployed. Its use case scenario is not limited, and this gadget can be used to deal damage to unaware enemies hiding inside a shack or during a 1v1 fight.

Just like with other Killstreaks in the game, one must equip this drone first. When it is used, your character will pull out a launcher and shoot this device into the air after aiming it in a specific direction.

After that, it will hover in the air for a few seconds, trying to identify any threats in its vicinity. If any foes are found, it will dive into them and explode on contact, essentially knocking them out. While this gadget might sound too powerful, the Mosquito Drone has a few caveats that make it a well-balanced piece of equipment.

First of all, it is limited by range. If you intend to take down an enemy that's far from your location, it won't come in handy. The Mosquito Drone only works in one's immediate area.

Secondly, when this device targets a foe, the enemy can see it coming their way, even on the mini-map. They have a brief window of time to shoot it down, ensuring they don't take any damage.

A large swarm of Mosquito Drones in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Hence, unlike other Killstreaks — such as the Predator Missiles or Airstrikes, which cannot be avoided — this tiny drone can be easily countered by shooting it down.

Moreover, this Killstreaks is by no means hard to get. One can get hold of it easily in random loot boxes that spawn across Urzikstan. If or when found, it is highly advised that you save this Killstreak for the crucial moments for some interesting as well as live-saving eliminations.

That covers everything there is to know about the new Season 1 Mosquito Drone Killstreak in the battle royale. Don't let its size fool you. When used correctly, it can be quite useful and might just get you the win.

