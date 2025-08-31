When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded start?

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will begin on September 4, 2025, at 9 AM PT following the conclusion of Season 5. The upcoming Season promises to deliver plenty of content, including new modes, events, weapons, and maps, to offer a fresh gameplay experience as usual. With that, players can also expect preloads across all platforms to be available a few days or hours before the launch of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded starting date, contents, and more.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Starting date and time for all major regions

Here’s the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release date and time for all major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM

September 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM

September 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM

September 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 4, 2025, at 12:00 PM

September 4, 2025, at 12:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): September 4, 2025, at 4:00 PM

September 4, 2025, at 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 4, 2025, at 6:00 PM

September 4, 2025, at 6:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM

September 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM

September 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM India Standard Time (IST): September 4, 2025, at 9:30 PM

September 4, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): September 5, 2025, at 12:00 AM

September 5, 2025, at 12:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): September 5, 2025, at 1:00 AM

September 5, 2025, at 1:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 5, 2025, at 2:00 AM

What to expect from Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Activision has already disclosed some of the new content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded on their Season 5 blog. These include a new map, modes, all new events, weapons, and more that players can access at the launch of Season 5 Reloaded. Here's what has been revealed:

New Map (Jackpot)

New Jackpot map in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Since there’s only a limited update disclosed by the developers, the only confirmed map that players can witness during the new season is called Jackpot. This is a core 6v6 medium-sized map inspired by the Casino from Black Ops 4.

Jackpot has several elements from the original Casino map from Black Ops 4 while modifying the layout and design, partially drawing inspiration from the “High Rollers” mission in the Black Ops 6 Campaign. Some of the major POIs on this map include the central Bar, Stage, terrace, and more.

New Gravemark .357 Revolver weapon

A glimpse of the new Gravemark .357 Revolver weapon (Image via Activision)

S5 Reloaded will also include a new weapon for the Bo6’s arsenal. It’s a high-power revolver by the name Gravemark .357, effective for a close-range fight.

The Gravemark .357 revolver also comes with various attachments, including Optic, Muzzle, Barrel, Magazine, Rear Grip, Stock, and more, allowing players to further increase its firepower and drastically control the recoil. This weapon can be unlocked during the launch of S5 Reloaded through an in-game event.

New event, modes, and scoresteak

The upcoming update will feature a variety of new events and modes. Here are some of them

Reckoning: Directed Mode (New mode)

Returning LTM: Team Cranked (New mode)

Combat Bow (New Support Scorestreak)

Ransack (New mode)

Cranked Demolition (Limited-time event)

Blueprint Gunfight (New mode)

That concludes everything you need to know regarding the release and upcoming contents of Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded.

