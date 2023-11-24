When does Shipment go live in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is bringing back the fan-favorite map called Shipment with an upcoming multiplayer mode playlist update. This is an exciting week for all fans as they can experience the map in the new title and play it with all the fresh movement and gunplay changes. The map will be making its debut in Activision’s 2023 shooter next week alongside the existing map, Rust, in a 24x7 playlist.

Modern Warfare 3 is a dynamic title and features some of the most fluid combat mechanics. Combined with the improved movement and gunplay, MW3 has a comparatively faster pace than its prequel. The introduction of a small map like Shipment is sure to up the ante and make matches even more frantic.

When is Shipment going to be available to play in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

In a recent playlist update, the community was able to confirm the return of Shipment as a playable arena in Modern Warfare 3. It is one of the classic maps in the Modern Warfare saga and features linear gunfights, ensuring that everyone gets to participate. It also has a compact design, making it a great arena for warmups, weapon practice, and quick level-ups, as matches tend to end faster on smaller maps.

Shipment has also been confirmed to be arriving as a 2v2 Gunfight mode map after the Season 1 update is released in December 2023. The developers at Sledgehammer Games confirmed this while answering various questions in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, which was a great opportunity for players to ask questions regarding the game and its future.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming playlist update will introduce Shipment as a 6v6 map with almost all multiplayer game modes. This is a good start to measure various metrics on the map and make necessary changes when required. These changes could include adjusting the map size and arrangement of the existing elements like crates, boxes, barrels, and more.

The new game could also behave a bit differently with the previous lighting. The developers will have to adjust that as well to balance visibility without ruining the overall dark theme of the map. Moreover, there could be other problems when importing the arena from MW2 to MW3.

It is going to be an exciting few weeks for the Call of Duty fans as Shipment returns in Modern Warfare 3 and the first seasonal update draws closer. You can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) pages of Call of Duty and Sledgehammer Games for more announcements and news.