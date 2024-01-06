Where to find turret circuits in MW3 Zombies

In MW3 Zombies, completing challenges helps you get better equipment and rewards. One such challenge involves activating turrets with different ammo mods. While the challenge itself may seem straightforward, the real test lies in locating the elusive turret circuits. These circuits are hard to come by if you don't know where to look for them.

In this article, we'll discover effective strategies to locate these vital components and ensure you successfully conquer the challenge.

Places to find turret circuits in MW3 Zombies

Aether nest challenges

To kickstart your quest for turret circuits, engaging in Aether Nest challenges proves to be a fruitful approach. After completing a couple of these challenges, take a moment to scour the surroundings. Many players report a high probability of stumbling upon turret circuit boards while looting after Aether Nest challenges.

While not guaranteed every time, the chances are significant, making it a reliable method to collect these essential items.

Looting normal buildings and petrol stations

If you're not having luck with Aether Nest challenges, consider looting normal buildings near the turret and, interestingly enough, petrol stations. Petrol stations, in particular, seem to be hotspots for these coveted circuit boards. The reasons behind this phenomenon may remain shrouded in mystery, but the evidence is clear — many have found turret circuits consistently in petrol stations.

Keep an eye out for toolboxes within these locations, as they often harbor the sought-after circuit boards.

Toolboxes: A hidden treasure trove

As you embark on your search for turret circuits in MW3 Zombies, pay special attention to toolboxes. These inconspicuous containers hold the potential to unveil the circuit boards you seek. It's not uncommon to discover the precious components nestled among the tools.

Be thorough in looting petrol stations and other structures, and ensure you check each toolbox meticulously. The more toolboxes you open, the higher your chances of securing the elusive turret circuits.

Placing turret circuits on the map

After successfully gathering the turret circuit boards, the next step is locating the turrets scattered throughout the map. Thankfully, finding these turrets is a breeze, as they are strategically positioned for easy identification.

Simply approach a turret location, insert the circuit board, and witness the turret spring to life with your chosen ammo mod. Completing this process may seem straightforward, but the sense of accomplishment is undeniable, especially considering the effort put into obtaining the turret circuits.

Challenges like these elevate the gaming experience in MW3 Zombies. Armed with the knowledge of where to find turret circuits, you can now embark on your journey with confidence. Whether you opt for Aether Nest challenges or explore petrol stations and toolboxes, the key lies in perseverance.

