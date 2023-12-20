How to use Deadbolt Turret in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, Deadbolt Turrets are stationary automated turrets that, when activated, target one's enemies. These turrets spawn randomly across the Urzikstan Zombies map and can be found in multiple locations. They can be useful in holding a location or simply defending oneself against a large horde of zombies. However, there's a slight catch.

Activating them isn't an easy task. To turn them on, one must gather Turret Circuits that spawn randomly on the map. These circuits will usually shoot regular bullets. However, some special circuits are equipped with ammo mods that can deal elemental effects, such as Brain Rot, Cryo Freeze, and more.

What makes activating Turret Circuits so much more difficult is that they are hard to come by on the map. Moreover, their random spawns do not help the situation. You can find them in regular loot caches inside a shack or by completing the Infested Strongholds, but you are never guaranteed one.

This guide takes a closer look at how you can acquire these circuit boards and activate a Deadbolt Turret without much of a hassle.

Where to find circuit boards to activate a Deadbolt Turret in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Activating a Deadbolt Turret in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies with a circuit board (Image via @TroubleChute Basics on YouTube/Activision)

As mentioned earlier, finding the circuit boards for the Deadbolt Turrets in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is hard. However, there are a few locations that have a high chance of spawning them. They are:

Aether Nests

Infested Strongholds

Among the two, Aether Nests are the easiest to complete. Locate the one nearest to you and head over to the location. Make sure you have sufficient ammo and a Gas Mask. Infiltrate the nest and take down all the cysts that have formed on the walls. Once the nest is clear of the cysts, the toxic gas will disappear, and Aether Caches will spawn.

These rare caches have a high chance of containing the circuit boards, including the ones with ammo mods. Simply pick one up and head over to the turret you wish to activate. Interact with the turret and deposit the circuit board to turn it on. In any case, if you don't find a circuit board in the first Aether Nest, proceed to the next and repeat the above steps.

It is worth noting here that if you are looking to complete the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Act 1 Tier 3 mission 'Automated Backup,' which requires you to activate a Deadbolt Turret, you must have the circuit boards equipped with an ammo mod. The regular ones won't count.

That covers everything there is to know about using a Deadbolt Turret in MW3 Zombies.

