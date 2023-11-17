Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Automated Backup Tier 3 mission, rewards, and more

Automated Backup is a Tier 3 mission in Act 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The mission involves a single objective. It requires you to activate three Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards. However, it isn't as simple as it seems. This is due to the fact that the Ammo Mod Circuit Boards are hard to come by. Moreover, the constant threat of zombie attacks in the vast lands of Urzikstan doesn't make the task any easier.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at this Tier 3 Act 1 mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and how you can complete it quickly.

Where to find Ammo Mod Circuit Boards in the mission Automated Backup of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Finding Ammo Mod Circuit Boards in the mission Automated Backup of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via @MrDalekJD on YouTube/Activision)

Getting hold of the Ammo Mod Circuit Boards in the mission Automated Backup of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can certainly be difficult. Here are some areas where you can find them:

Aether Nests

Infested Strongholds

Infiltrate these locations and proceed to eliminate all the enemies. These areas are often infested with deadly zombies and toxins. Hence, before heading in, make sure that you aren't low on essential resources such as ammo, Gas Masks, and shields.

Once the area is clear, loot the various caches within, especially the Purple Aether Caches, to find the Ammo Mod Circuit Boards.

Please note that the generic Circuit Boards that you can find in loot boxes won't count. This mission specifically asks you to find the ones with the ammo mods.

Deadbolt Turret location in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Once you have collected all three boards, look for the Turret icons on the map. Head over to those locations and interact with the Turrets to install these boards. After installing all three Ammo Mod Circuit Boards on three different turrets, the mission will be complete, and you will instantly earn the rewards that this mission promises.

What are the rewards for completing the mission Automated Backup in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Rewards for completing the mission Automated Backup in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Upon completing the Automated Backup mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you'll earn a Death Perception Can Acquisition and a whopping 1500 XP bonus. This Acquisition is an awareness-boosting consumable and, when consumed, will allow you to locate enemies in the vicinity easily.

That covers everything there is to know about completing the final Tier 3 mission in Act 1 of MW3 Zombies. It is worth noting that you don't have to complete it in one game. You can complete this mission at your preferred pace.

