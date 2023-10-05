Modern Warfare 3 Zombies all confirmed features so far: Gorm'gant boss monster, Elemental Pop, Aether Nests, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will soon be available to players as the first beta phase is set to go live on October 6, 2023. The entire community is hyped about the return of the Zombies mode, which is one of the most popular in the franchise's history. It packs the whole combat package and could potentially create a landing zone for the majority of the casual player base.

The Call of Duty NEXT event kickstarted a whole new journey for the community as well as Activision. It announced an entire compilation of facts and figures for Modern Warfare 3 and the Zombies playlist. This could be the deciding point that would attract more players to purchase and participate in the whole new multiplayer battlefield.

This article will highlight all the confirmed features of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

What features are arriving with Zombies game mode in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a list of all the important features that will be available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) mode:

Zombie enemies will include the Gorm'gant (boss) and a "mega abomination."

Human enemies will feature specialists, armored convoys, mercenaries, and Warlords.

Quick Revive and Elemental Pop will be available.

Elementals include fire, frozen, electric, and brain rot.

Killstreaks will be available.

Strongholds will be present on the map and will feature both AI and zombie-infested sites. Aether Nests will be another attraction on the map.

Wall Buys and Caches will be available.

A buy station will be accessible on the map. You can sell different items including "flesh chunks."

Pack-a-punch's all 3 tiers will return alongside gun rarity.

Zombies are identified as enemies that can be eliminated with Finisher animations.

"Acquisitions" are usable and extractable, unknown on what they do

A maximum of 6 players can assimilate and form a team.

All "Harvester Orbs" can be killed.

It is important to note that players will be able to experience the entire game for themselves and potentially find new features. The list contains the major features that will have the biggest impact and uplift the overall gaming experience.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 beta phase begin?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be out in the first beta environment on October 6, 2023, for PlayStation users. It would be accessible for Xbox and PC platforms on October 12, 2023, and will come with cross-play. The developers will bring back some of the classic MW2 maps like Highrise, Estate, Rust, Karachi, and more since they have been rebuilt with new-generation tools for all modes.

Moreover, the Zombies game mode will be hosted in an open-world environment instead of hordes or waves-based structures where enemies spawn in a controlled location. It will be available in the Call of Duty HQ as a separate option, which will be locked behind the MW3 paywall.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent Call of Duty updates.