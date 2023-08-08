Will Soap die in Modern Warfare 3 campaign? Possibilities explored

Soap MacTavish is one of the few characters who are expected to return in Modern Warfare 3. Since the game is the direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2, fans can expect to see familiar faces such as Captain Price, Ghost, Gaz, Alex, and more, including MacTavish. That said, while his return is highly anticipated, the recent Modern Warfare 3 teaser trailer has fans worried about his fate.

Soap is one of the most popular characters in the Modern Warfare series, both the original and the rebooted launch. He first appeared in Call of Duty 4 as a rookie and was one of the playable operators.

Since then, he has featured in Modern Warfare 2 & 3 (2009 and 2011) as well as Modern Warfare (2019) and the current Modern Warfare 2.

With his loyalty to Captain Price and his intentions for the good of all, the character has earned a huge fan following. However, the latest teaser trailer suggests that fate might not be in his favor. Read on to know more.

What will happen to Soap in Modern Warfare 3 (2023)?

The recent teaser trailer for Modern Warfare 3 didn't directly reference Soap. However, fans are expecting death and bloodshed in the upcoming title, with a number of beloved characters dying as the campaign concludes.

Veteran fans of the series are well aware that in the original Modern Warfare 3, Soap's fate was depressing. The character, in an effort to save Yuri, ended up getting injured. Although he was rushed to safety, he died soon after with Price beside him.

A character who has been through hell alongside Price since the original Modern Warfare died on a table in what was one of the most emotional moments in the series for many.

Since the original MW3 saw the death of Soap, fans are speculating now that in the upcoming launch, he will be one of the few characters to go through the same fate again. The teaser for MW3 proposed a red theme, which some fans claim to be blood, signifying death.

According to speculations, since Makarov is set to face off against Task Force 141, deaths are imminent. Fans believe most of the members of TF 141 will perish in this fight, with only a few standing to tell the tale and get their revenge.

It is worth noting here that these are merely speculations. Call of Duty is yet to unveil the plot of the upcoming title.

Fans who are anticipating the launch of Modern Warfare 3 should catch the reveal event live in Warzone 2 DMZ mode. It is expected to go live on August 17, 2023. Usually, by the month of August, fans have a clear idea of what to expect from the next entry in the series.

Still, this time around, things have been kept under wraps, with them revealing only a little at a time as we get closer to the release on November 10, 2023.

