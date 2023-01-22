Will there be a season 10 of The Flash?

The final season of The Flash is set to premiere on February 8, 2023. This season, unlike previous seasons which consisted of over 20 episodes, will have 13 episodes.

There is a lot of excitement and fervor amongst Flash fans as this season will end the Arrowverse continuity which began all the way back in 2012 with Arrow. The Flash is the last show belonging to the Arrowverse continuity to end after its sister shows, Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, ended their respective runs in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

According to showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace, the season will be split into two "graphic novel" based storylines, known as the eighth and ninth graphic novels. This "graphic novel" numbering was established in the previous three seasons of the show.

However, one question still persists in the minds of The Flash fans: Is there going to be a season 10 of the show?

The Flash ends its run with 9 seasons

To answer the question of whether or not there will be a season 10, the answer is no. The CW has confirmed that season 9 would be the final season of The Flash. Executive producer Eric Wallace had this to say about the final season, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter:

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week."

Concluding and thanking the cast, crew, writers, and producers for their work on the show:

"So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Eric Wallace, while speaking to TV Line, said that the eighth season of the show was supposed to be the last. Wallace even wrote the final episode of the eighth season as a finale.

"We had to rewrite it three different times, because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon, It was a little bit s*xier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

He then added, after learning that the creators had one more season to go:

"There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on, but when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, ‘Ooh, I can tease next year’s Big Bad? All right, let’s do that!’ So that final scene changed radically, and then the ‘Goodbye to Team Flash’ group party scene got deleted entirely."

Wallace and the other writers rewrote the final episode of season 8 to lead into the ninth and final season. This was after the show's two main leads, Grant Gustin and Candice Patton, who play Barry Allen (Flash) and his wife Iris West, respectively, agreed to a new deal with the CW which led to the renewal of the ninth and final season.

The final episode of season 8 of the show teased the appearance of iconic Flash comics villain, Cobalt Blue, whom fans have been waiting for to make an appearance on the show ever since it first aired all the way back in 2014.

Cobalt Blue is now confirmed by showrunners to be the main antagonist of the final season. On the show, Cobalt Blue will be a variation of Eddie Thawne, A Central City cop and Iris' ex-boyfriend, who had died in the first season of the show.

Plot details and cast information on season 9 of The Flash

As for the plot of the final season, it will see Barry Allen - who had defeated his archnemesis Eobard Thawne - rally his teammates, Iris West, Caitlin Snow (Killer Frost), Cecile Horton, Chester P. Runk and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine fight a new and mysterious adversary, who was teased in the eighth season finale to be Cobalt Blue.

The official synopsis of the final season of the show reads:

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before."

It adds:

"But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day."

The synopsis concludes:

"But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

As for other plot details, Javicia Leslie, Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, and Keiynan Lonsdale will reprise their roles as Ryan Wilder (Batwoman), Oliver Queen (Green Arrow), John Diggle (Spartan), and Wally West (Kid Flash) in a crossover event in the final season.

Amell's return as Green Arrow is highly anticipated by Arrowverse fans as the character last appeared in the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, where he sacrificed himself to save his friends from the threat of the Anti-Monitor.

Additionally, Jesse L. Martin, who played Joe West and was part of the main cast for the previous eight seasons, will now return as a recurring character in the final season.

The following is the cast of the final season of The Flash:

Main cast:

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/Flash

Candice Patton as Iris West

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia

Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk

Jon Cor as Mark Blaine/Chillblaine

Recurring cast:

Jesse L. Martin as Joe West

Richard Harmon as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang

Guest appearances:

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman; Leslie will also play another character, currently undisclosed.

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow

David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan

Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash

Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer

Andy Mientus as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork

Damion Poitier as Keith Kanyon/Goldface

Max Adler as Jacob Birch/Hotness

Additionally, the character Murmur, who was previously played by Adrian Glynn McMorran in the third season of Arrow, will appear in the final season of The Flash. However, the actor playing him has not been confirmed as of yet.

