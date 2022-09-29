"He's one of those who will be an all-format player" - Rohan Gavaskar on young Indian batter

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has earmarked young opener Shubman Gill to be an all-format player. Gavaskar feels that the right-handed batter deserves a consistent run in the national team as he has shown potential.

Gill, who made his international debut in February of 2019, is yet to play T20 cricket for India. However, the 23-year-old has promising numbers in Test and ODI cricket, averaging 30.47 and 71.29, respectively.

Speaking on Sports 18's show named Sports Over the Top, Gavaskar opined that the youngster has all the makings of an all-format batter if given the right opportunities and said:

"He’s one of those who will be an all-format player. He’s showing that. He is more than capable of holding his own in white ball cricket. In red-ball cricket, his numbers are just astounding.

"Again, he is someone, when I say nurtured, I mean he needs to be given the right opportunities because he has shown that he has got the ability and there is no doubt about that."

Most recently, the Punjab-born batter was the top run scorer in India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe. He mustered 245 runs in three games at 122.50. Gill was also instrumental in the Gujarat Titans' successful IPL campaign this year, scoring 483 runs in 16 matches at 34.50.

"It was Amol Mazumdar who first mentioned Shubman Gill to me" - Rohan Gavaskar

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

The former Indian all-rounder recalled that former domestic cricketer Amol Muzumdar spotted Gill at the NCA and predicted he would play for India. He added:

"It was Amol Muzumdar who first mentioned Shubman Gill to me before he had even broken through because Amol has seen him at the NCA. He was going and coaching at the NCA and he came to me and said, ‘Rohan, I’ve seen an absolute superstar! He’s someone who is definitely going to play for India. I have no doubt about it.'"

The youngster is currently in England, plying his trade for Glamorgan in the County Championship. The right-handed batter slammed his maiden ton for Glamorgan on September 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far