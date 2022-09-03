IND vs PAK 2022: It will be very early for the Indian team management to sit out KL Rahul - Saba Karim on opener's place in the playing XI

Saba Karim believes India should persist with KL Rahul as an opener in their first Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 4.

The Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals by five wickets at the same venue in the group stage. Rahul, who was dismissed for a golden duck in that match, played a painstaking 36-run knock off 39 balls in India's final Group A game against Hong Kong.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Karim was asked whether India could risk an out-of-form Rahul at the top of the order for the Pakistan game. He replied:

"I don't believe he is really out of form. At this stage, it will be very early for the Indian team management to sit out KL Rahul. He is the vice-captain of the side, plus he has done some great work for the team in the past."

The former Indian selector added that Rahul just needs to spend some time at the crease, elaborating:

"He just needs some more game time. He did manage to put some runs on the board and I don't think India would like to tinker with the combination at this stage."

Rahul had not played a single T20I this year before the ongoing Asia Cup. He played the ODIs against Zimbabwe to get in touch ahead of the continental tournament, but could not make the best of the opportunity.

They would love to get KL Rahul back in form - Saba Karim

KL Rahul has an excellent overall record in T20I cricket.

Karim pointed out that Rohit Sharma and team management would instead want Rahul in form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. He said:

"They would love to get KL Rahul back in form, so that he continues to do so while leading up to the World Cup. So this is a perfect opportunity for Rahul to spend some more time."

Karim concluded by stating that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper could be an invaluable player for India once he regains his form. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter observed:

"Although he is struggling to some extent for rich form at this stage, but you would love to back a player like KL Rahul because once he comes good, he can add some valuable runs for his side."

Rahul has amassed 1867 runs, including two centuries and 16 half-centuries, with a top score of an unbeaten 110, at an excellent average of 39.72 and an impressive strike rate of 140.90 in 58 T20Is.

