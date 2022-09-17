"It's been a journey to remember" - Gujarat Titans seemingly release Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2023 

Just a few months after smashing the winning shot for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final, it looks like Shubman Gill has left the franchise. The Indian batter joined the Ahmedabad-based franchise earlier this year as one of their three pre-auction picks.

Gill enjoyed his time at the Gujarat Titans and had one of the best seasons of his career. He got the opportunity to open the innings in all the matches. In 16 games, Gill aggregated 483 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 132.33. He was one of the architects of GT's triumph in their debut season.

While Shubman Gill has not commented on his status for IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans posted a tweet earlier on Saturday, hinting at his release.

"It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill! #AavaDe," the IPL 2022 champions wrote on Twitter.

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



#AavaDe It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!#AavaDe

Looking at the tweet, one assumes the franchise has bid Gill farewell ahead of the new season, although there is still no official confirmation regarding it.

Fans have mixed reactions to Gujarat Titans' tweet about Shubman Gill

All players including Shubman Gill spoke highly about the atmosphere in the Gujarat Titans dressing room after winning the trophy (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Gujarat Titans' latest tweet has received mixed reactions from the cricket universe on Twitter. Some believe that the tweet is nothing but a campaign for the promotion of a brand, while others feel that the Ahmedabad-based franchise might have traded Gill to another franchise.

A few fans have even gone on to say that the Titans are pulling off a prank on their fans.

Here are some of the reactions to the tweet from Gujarat Titans:

Should Gujarat Titans release Gill ahead of the IPL 2023 Auctions? Share your views in the comments box below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far