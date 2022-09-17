"It's not what you think" - Gujarat Titans issue clarification after hinting that they have released Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans shocked cricket fans on Twitter earlier on Saturday when they tweeted a message to Shubman Gill, wishing him luck for his next endeavor. Most fans assumed that the Titans have released Gill from their IPL squad ahead of the new season.

However, the IPL 2022 champions have now shed some light on their previous tweet with another statement on Twitter. Gujarat Titans wrote that Gill will always be with them. They added that they are not letting go of the star Indian batter, but their previous tweet had another meaning.

"Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our (blue heart) P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going!" wrote the Gujarat Titans on Twitter.

It looks like the fans will have to wait a little longer to understand why the Gujarat Titans posted the first tweet about Gill. Here's what they wrote in that tweet:

"It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill ! #AavaDe."

Looking at the way the Gujarat Titans posted the message for Gill, it was easy for any fan to assume that the tweet hinted at the star Indian batter's release. However, that is not the case.

Shubman Gill was one of the architects of Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 championship win

Shubman Gill scored 483 runs for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shubman Gill represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL from 2018 to 2021. He moved to the Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Gujarat gave him an opportunity to open the batting in all innings, and Gill delivered the goods to perfection.

He scored 483 runs in 16 innings at an average of 34.50. Gill registered four half-centuries while batting at a strike rate of 132.33 during the season. Considering his fantastic performances for the team in their debut season, it would have been a massive mistake from Gujarat if they had released Gill.

