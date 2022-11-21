[Picture] “He’s everywhere” – Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni

Senior batter Virat Kohli shares a great camaraderie with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on and off the field. He’s often credited the legendary captain for helping him find his foot in international cricket and supporting him during testing times.

Kohli is enjoying quality time with his better half Anushka Sharma in Uttarakhand after the T20 World Cup. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a picture of brand ambassador Dhoni in a packaged drinking water bottle. He captioned the post:

“He’s everywhere. Even on the water bottle @mahi7781.”

Dhoni will return as CSK captain amid speculations of playing his last IPL season in 2023. Last year, the four-time IPL-winning captain said:

“I have always planned my cricket. My last international game on home turf was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in five years, we don’t know,” as quoted by ANI.

CSK retentions: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana.

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Virat Kohli to return for Bangladesh tour

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during the Bangladesh tour, where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and a couple of Tests. The Delhi batter will be looking to continue his purple patch after becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, scoring 296 runs in six games.

Rohit Sharma-led India will play three ODIs against Bangladesh in Mirpur between December 4-10. They will be looking to avenge a 1-2 series loss against the hosts they suffered in 2015.

Meanwhile, Test matches will be played in Chattogram and Mirpur from December 14 and 22, respectively. Kohli will be crucial to India’s chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Team India are currently fourth in the WTC points table.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

