“Dil se bura lagta hai bhai”- Fans get emotional as Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings superstar Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday (September 6).

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote:

“It has been an absolute honor to represent my country and state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir and all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities.”

The southpaw had earlier announced his retirement from international cricket alongside MS Dhoni on August 15. His most significant achievement with the Men in Blue was winning the 2011 World Cup.

Fans on Twitter congratulated him on his remarkable journey. Here are some of the reactions:

Dhhaval Lala(Contractor)🇮🇳 @Dhavallala01 @ImRaina @BCCI @UPCACricket @ChennaiIPL @ShuklaRajiv Sirji aap mein abhi bhi cricket baaki thi. Anyways no one can forget your contribution in winning the 2011 WC for our country. All the best sirji for the future. @ImRaina @BCCI @UPCACricket @ChennaiIPL @ShuklaRajiv Sirji aap mein abhi bhi cricket baaki thi. Anyways no one can forget your contribution in winning the 2011 WC for our country. All the best sirji for the future.

kanchan mukherjee @kanchan_2009 @ImRaina @BCCI @UPCACricket @ChennaiIPL @ShuklaRajiv U r such a great player specially T 20 and One Day format . Retirement is just an announcement.hope u never quit from cricket.lots of love paji @ImRaina @BCCI @UPCACricket @ChennaiIPL @ShuklaRajiv U r such a great player specially T 20 and One Day format . Retirement is just an announcement.hope u never quit from cricket.lots of love paji

One fan posted a GIF with the caption:

"Dil se bura lagta hain bhai please bhai"

Suresh Raina to play in T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE

The star batter has resigned from the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play for T20 franchises in South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE. He will next play in the upcoming Road Safety World Series that starts on September 10.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Raina said:

“I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me, but I am yet to take any decision.

He added:

“I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision.”

Raina has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is, with 7988 runs across formats. In the IPL, he played for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions in the IPL, where he amassed 5528 runs in 205 matches.

The 35-year-old also earned the tags of Mr IPL and Chinna Thala for his significant contributions. He also led CSK and GT in 34 matches and won 14 games.

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Growing each day in my happy place 🏏 Growing each day in my happy place 🏏❤️ https://t.co/wJqOu1qWq8

After missing out on an IPL contract last year, he worked with official broadcaster Star Sports. However, he seemed keen to play cricket. Luckily, fans can once again enjoy his exploits in the overseas T20 leagues.

