“Thank you, Kieron Pollard” – Mumbai Indians shares West Indies all-rounder’s remarkable journey as he retires from IPL [WATCH]

Former West Indies and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (November 15). MI quickly acknowledged the tweet and shared a special video depicting the journey of one of the greatest IPL finishers.

“Thank you, Kieron Pollard.”

Pollard earlier took to Twitter to announce his retirement and said he would no longer play for the five-time IPL champion or any other franchise. He, however, will continue to work with MI as a batting coach next season.

Ever since he joined MI in 2010, Pollard established himself as a match-winner in the popular T20 league. He scored 3,412 runs and picked up 69 wickets in 189 matches for his side, helping his side win five IPL trophies and Champions League titles.

The senior cricketer, unfortunately, failed to deliver for the franchise last season. He could only score 144 runs at a below-par strike rate of 107.46, with the highest score of 25. He also only managed to pick up four wickets in the tournament's last edition.

“Once an MI always an MI” – Kieron Pollard’s message after retirement from IPL

Pollard dropped a heartfelt message for MI as he announced his retirement from IPL. The West Indies all-rounder said he couldn’t play for any other franchise other than MI because of the special bond he shared for over a decade.

He wrote:

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. "

He added:

"Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honored and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.”

He also thanked franchise owners for their support throughout his journey in the IPL.

“Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me."

He continued:

"I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, "We are family". Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians."

MI will release its IPL 2023 retention list on Tuesday (November 15) ahead of the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

